Google, Amazon and Flipkart are all protesting.India needs a new trade secret law

Amazon and Flipkart approached the Supreme Court in July 2021 to prevent the Competition Commission of India from requesting trade-sensitive information in a platform investigation, Reuters reported. In particular, CCI requested details about the sellers listed on the platform and a copy of the seller’s contract. The Amazon-Flipkart case highlights how India’s current approach to trade secret protection leads to unnecessary controversy. India has an obligation to protect corporate secrets based on the trade-related aspects of intellectual property agreements. However, it does not enact legislation on this subject. Therefore, the affected party must sue in court to enforce trade secret protection.

India’s approach to trade secret protection, or rather the lack of clear statutory guidance on this subject, is problematic in the context of legal areas centered on information retrieval, such as competition enforcement. Competition law requires regulators to scrutinize how companies work to find evidence of anti-competitive behavior. On the one hand, these include agreements between the parties, which often include confidentiality, but may also include anti-competitive provisions. Corporate secrets, on the other hand, are information that gives a company a competitive advantage because of it. You can include technical and commercial information such as a list of vendors and customers. In other words, corporate secrets and competition enforcement are at odds with each other.

Is the company’s secret confidential in competitive assessment?

The tension between business secrets and competition law is usually resolved by guardrails within competition law that exempt businesses from disclosing trade-sensitive information to investigative authorities. The 2002 Competition Law includes such provisions. Article 57 of the Act restricts the disclosure of information without the express permission of the entity concerned. However, this limitation is diminished by warnings that allow disclosure of information if it complies with competition law or other valid law. Protective measures against disclosures under Article 57 are further weakened by Rule 35 of the 2009 Competition Commission of India (General) Regulations. This rule requires parties to require the Competition Commission of India to treat certain documents as confidential. Therefore, the issue of maintaining the confidentiality of information remains uncertain, as CCI has the discretion to determine whether the request is legitimate.

The lack of a safety net for corporate secrecy in competitive execution is especially troublesome in the context of the digital economy. The conflict between competition and the principles of corporate secrecy reaches the pinnacle of digital business, where information is the core value proposition of a company, but can also be associated with understanding important aspects of antitrust activity. This creates a situation where companies are forced to go to court or pay fines for doing so without cooperation, as in the case of Amazon and Flipkart. For example, in 2014, CCI fined Google Rs1 Claw for partial non-disclosure of information. The information requested by CCI included information about changes to the search algorithm, which is the most important component of the business.

Google’s lack of cooperation with CCI may be due to concerns about CCI’s ability to maintain confidentiality. In the past, regulators may have failed to keep information confidential. For example, at the Lafarge India Ltd vs. India Competition Commission, the Director of CCI, its Chief Investigator, distributed sensitive information even though one of the parties to the procedure was allowed to request it. ..

India needs a corporate secret law

The Competition Commission of India is aware of the gap in its confidentiality system and the full extent of the proceedings caused by it. In April 2021, we solicited comments on the revision of the confidentiality system based on Rule 35 of the General Regulations. In general, this amendment allows parties to prove whether publishing a document leads to disclosure of corporate secrets. However, they are also trying to bring in a confidentiality ring that allows selected representatives of the parties to the proceedings to access unedited case records. The proposal follows the Commission’s practice of using confidential rings as a negotiated disclosure mechanism to protect the interests of the other party while protecting the confidentiality of the person providing the information.

However, the European Commission follows narrow conditions regarding the formation of confidentiality rings and relies on confidentiality rings only when it is essential to prove anti-competitive behavior or protect the rights of the parties. Conversely, CCI follows a much broader and more ambiguous approach, including forming a confidentiality ring whenever it deems it necessary or appropriate. This move could be seen as institutionalizing the way businesses access sensitive data from their rivals. As a result, it is unlikely that much will be done to resolve the issue of a lawsuit against a regulator regarding the protection of trade secrets.

The most practical way to move forward is to leave minimal uncertainty about maintaining the confidentiality of trade-sensitive information. In the short term, CCI should exempt corporate secrets from disclosure. This position reflects what was adopted by other information disclosure laws, such as the Information Rights Act of 2005. This exempts the disclosure of commercial and corporate secrets in RTI requests.

In the long run, the federal government will need to enact trade secret laws. This clarifies the components of the trade secret. The statutory definition of trade secrets helps minimize conflicts between regulators and businesses. One of the definitions that can be used as a template is the United States Unified Trade Secrets Act. Trade secrets are defined as information that derives real or potential independent economic value from its confidentiality and cannot be legally confirmed by anyone seeking to benefit from its disclosure. The new law should also recognize trade secrets as a form of Indian intellectual property. Trade secrets as a form of intellectual property are vulnerable and vulnerable to misuse and must provide stronger protection.

This move is in line with our policy position as trade secret protection is listed as a goal of the 2016 National Intellectual Property Policy. In addition, competition regulators have confidential information.

The author is a lawyer and works as a consultant at the Koan Advisory Group, a technology policy consulting firm. The view is personal.

This article is part of The Print-Koan Advisory series, which analyzes new policies, laws and regulations in India’s technology sector. Please read all the articles here.

