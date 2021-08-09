How to download and convert Google Keep notes





Google Keep is Google’s official note-taking service and application. It is available as a browser extension for web versions, Android, and Google Chrome. Built into many Android devices, it is used by many Android owners as the primary note-taking application. The content is synced to the cloud and you can open your notes in web and Android applications.

For another note-taking solution, whether you want to use fewer Google apps or services, move to an open source alternative, or worry that Google will eventually terminate the service. If you’re migrating, to understand how to export Google Keep data and import it into another note-taking application. This guide will walk you through these steps (you don’t have to import them into another note-taking application, but there are some suggestions).

Download Google Keep notes

To do this, you need to use Google’s takeaway service. Here’s how this is done:

Go to https://takeout.google.com/settings/takeout and open the Takeout website. If you’re not already signed in, you’ll need to sign in to your Google account.On the page[保持]Make sure that is selected. Make sure nothing is selected. Otherwise, for example[すべて選択解除]Click and[手動で保持]Turn on. You can export other data, but it’s a good idea to keep your notes separate from the other data, as the data is delivered in a single zip file.At the bottom of the page[次のステップ]Choose. Open and[エクスポートの作成]Choose. Depending on the size of the data and the notes, it may take some time for the export to complete. Select the download link next to Export to export the data to your local system. You will need to enter your Google account password before the download is available. Google leaves notes on the device

Google Keep data is provided as an archive. Use a program such as 7-Zip or PeaZip to extract the data on your device. Google uses different file types, such as HTML files, image files, as well as json files.

You can open and view them all on your device. Some note-taking applications may support some or all of these file types, but not all.

Google Keep Converter is an open source command line tool for Windows, Mac and Linux that converts Google Keep data to YAML format. This is supported by many note-taking applications.

Download the latest release version of Google Keep Exporter for your operating system. Open a command line prompt. Run the command google-keep-exporter-win.exe inputDir outputDir. Example: google-keep-exporter-win.exe c: Users marti Downloads takeout Keep c: Users marti Downloads The file names are different between Linux and Mac versions and need to be adjusted. The conversion is automatic.

Note: Could not get the converter to convert the data in the zip archive. To convert the data, I had to point the extracted content to the converter.

Google Keep Alternatives

There are many applications and services that take notes. Which one you choose depends greatly on your requirements. Do you only need services that support syncing, mobile and web versions, and desktop clients?

Here are some alternatives to Google Keep:

Joplin-An open source note-taking application for Windows, Linux, Android and iOS. It has a browser extension that allows you to sync your data using various cloud services or WebDAV. Standard Notes-An open source cross-platform note-taking application that automatically encrypts notes. Available for desktop, mobile, and web versions. TinyList-An open source web application that you can install as a progressive app on your device. No registration required, it’s free, and it doesn’t include tracking or advertising. Can be used offline.

Now you: Are you using a note-taking service or app? If so, what and why?

