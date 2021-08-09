Global financial innovation, financing in Africa, etc.





Hello everyone, welcome to another great week. We’ve carefully selected a list of interesting events in the tech scene for you to keep your week running smoothly.

These events will be held from August 9th to 14th, 2021.

Financing in Africa

On Thursday, Raise simple will host an online workshop on financing in Africa.

The theme of the event is fundraising in Africa: why is the cap table important? Focus on the importance of clean cap tables and fairness for African startups.

The workshop will be attended by Adili Corporate Services Managing Partner Conrad and Raise Legal Engineer Fane Kemuwa.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM WAT

You can register for the workshop here.

Women changing the technology environment in Africa

This week, the Liu Institute Network for Africa (LINA) and Collective for Gender + in Research are hosting an African women’s leadership program on women changing the technology landscape of Africa.

This second event will focus on gender equality and the role of women in the African technology development agenda.

Speakers emphasize the spirit of enhancing diversity, expression, and inclusion within the technology space. It also covers how technology is being used for social justice and human rights activities.

The event will be hosted by Amanda Obidike, Executive Director of STEMiMakers Africa. Angela Oduor Lungati, Executive Director of Ushahidi. And Ether Cofie, the founder of Women at Tech Africa.

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 6:00 PM WATDuration: 1 hour 30 minutes

You can register for webinar here.

Global financial innovation

This week, the 7th edition of the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) will be virtually held. The conference will focus on the growing importance of digital innovation across African financial institutions.

The event brings together more than 1,500 technology and business leaders from more than 200 major banks, insurance and microfinance institutions across Africa to create a broad new era of future curated for growing banks and finance. Virtually connect, collaborate, and explore technology solutions. Service and insurance (BFSI).

The topics discussed include a series of rapidly advancing innovations, from RPA to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), providing the BFSI sector with new ways of transformation without replacing core banking systems. To do.

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 to Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 8:00 AM WATDuration: 5 hours

You can register for the meeting here.

Cyber ​​security webinar

On Wednesday, iLab Africa will host a webinar on cyber threats. This event will focus on creating an organization that addresses cyber threats.

This session also discusses how businesses are exposed to the risks of cyberattacks, their impacts, and how to mitigate them.

Here are some of the questions that will be answered: How is your organization published? What is the risk of cyber attacks? How do IT and cybersecurity work together? And what resources and needs do you need to be involved in cyber threats?

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM WATDuration: 1 hour 30 minutes

You can register for webinar here.

Security leader withdraws

This week, Tenable and Siemens will host a virtual retreat for security leaders focused on the Industrial Cyber ​​security Update for the third quarter of this year.

The event will provide insights into recent cyber incidents and ideas on how to better defend and protect the operation of industrial or critical infrastructure.

In this webinar, Tenable’s Marty Edwards, vice president of OT security, and Leo Simonovich, vice president and global head of industrial cyber at Siemens, will share hands-on experience and best practices for addressing cyber threats. ..

This includes addressing recent issues affecting OT, especially the National Security Memorandum of Understanding on Improving Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure Control Systems issued July 28, 2021.

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM WAT

You can register for the retreat here.

Cryptocurrency and Forex Trading in Africa

This Friday, Light Success will host a webinar on how to monetize the crypto and forex markets.

During the session, participants will learn how to participate in crypto trading, three crypto revenue streams, trading strategies, and how to build wealth with cryptocurrencies.

The event will be hosted by Ashley Wright, a business coach and crypto educator. She has over 8 years of experience in business and direct sales. Ashley is also the creator of Study Cryptos, an online academy that educates individuals about Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology.

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021 Time: 7:00 pm WAT Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

You can register for a limited webinar here.

It’s all from here. Next week we will share some exciting updates. Have a very productive week.

comment

