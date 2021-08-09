Google extends COVID card vaccination certificate to Australia





Image: Google

Last week, Google announced that it would extend its COVID card capabilities to Australia to give Android users access to vaccination information on their devices.

Google said it will work with Services Australia to provide “a convenient and secure way to view, store and view vaccination status and information directly from your smartphone.”

When the second dose is complete, the information will be displayed on your vaccination passport.

According to Google, vaccine information is stored only on the user’s device, not by Google.

However, when you add the certificate to Google Pay, the user will be asked to confirm that they agree that the data will be stored offshore.

“Adding a COVID-19 digital certificate to Google Pay will allow other users who have access to this device to view the certificate. It’s your responsibility to keep the certificate secure,” Prompt says. ..

“[同意する]By selecting, you agree that the Australian Government has agreed to share the information contained in the COVID-19 digital certificate with Google for Google Pay and store it on a server outside Australia.

“If other cloud applications are stored on the device to back up the data, a copy of the certificate may be stored on a server outside Australia.”

When asked about storing data offshore, Services Australia said the COVID-19 digital certificate is a complete option for Australians.

A spokesman for Minister Linda Reynolds told ZDNet, “Once provided to an individual, how to use and store it is their choice.” “This includes accessing certificates through government apps, downloading them to mobile phones, and storing them in digital wallets.”

A spokeswoman confirmed that the certificate could be accessed without using the digital wallet storage option.

“Australian people are increasingly using digital wallets, so people can choose to store their certificates this way if it suits them,” they continued. “Users will be notified that their Apple or Google digital wallet is using offshore storage before consenting to use the service.”

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) states in its Secure Cloud Strategy that entities operating in Australia must comply with the Australian Privacy Principles (APP) when storing data to Australians. ..

“Privacy law does not prevent Australian Privacy Principles (APP) entities from contracting with cloud service providers to store or process personal information abroad. APP entities transfer personal information to overseas cloud service providers. You need to be APP compliant when you send it, and you also need other overseas outsourcing arrangements. ”

When asked if there were any concerns about certificate information stored abroad, the DTA said it was a question for Australian services.

Google hasn’t returned any comments yet.

Users can access the vaccination certificate from the Express Plus Medicare app or the Medicare portal on the MyGov website.Optional[COVID-19デジタル証明書を表示]When[電話に保存]You can select to do it.

“For convenience, you can access vaccine information offline, which means you don’t need a mobile or Wi-Fi connection,” Google added. “If you have the Google Pay app on your Android smartphone, you can also access the certificate from the same location as you access other cards and other paths.”

Each time the user accesses the certificate, they will be prompted for the password, PIN, or biometric method that has been set.

As of August 8, 2021 at 9 pm AEST, there were just over 4,700 active cases of COVID-19 in Australia, for a total of 36,330 cases since January 2020. Of the New South Wales population that has been blocked since June 25th.

To speed up the process of check-in to the venue and managing check-in history, the Government of New South Wales announced a new COVID-19 check-in card and service NSW app update on Monday.

Digital and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said customers will be able to register for a COVID-19 check-in card. You can present this card to supermarkets and other important retailers for scanning as a faster and safer way to complete self-service. Web form check-in or paper sign-in currently used by customers who do not have a smartphone.

Customers can download and print the COVID-19 check-in card or have the plastic card mailed to them. Contact details are stored within the QR code and are pre-filled in the web form when the company scans.

The Service NSW app gives users the option to use facial biometrics when logging in, so the government has extended the login period to four hours.

More COVIDs in Australia

COVIDSafe uploaded a 1.65m “handshake” and was used only by NSW and Victoria

The Australian Government states that the COVIDSafe app has identified 2,827 potential close contacts from 37,668 encounters in New South Wales and Victoria. However, apart from manual contact tracing work, only 17 cases were identified in NSW.

Auditors found that WA police accessed SafeWA data three times and found a flaw when launching the app.

WA Health has released SafeWA check-in information for purposes other than COVID-19 contact tracing. Despite a government message that this information is only used to support contact tracing, there were six requests from the police.

Australia has a clearer idea of ​​who was vaccinated at the new portal

More than 100 days after the Australian vaccine was launched, the federal government has launched a portal that provides information about who received the jab exactly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-extends-covid-card-vaccination-certificate-to-australia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos