Ghana’s charm, decagonal seed round, yet another name change, MTN Nigeria 20 years old • Techpoint Africa





good day

I’m talking today

MainOne and Ghana attractions Decagons $ 1.5 million seed round Nigeria Ministry of Science and Technology renamed 20 MainOne and Ghana attraction FunkeOpeke (MainOne CEO) celebrates MTN Nigeria

In 2019, MainOne opened its first data center outside Nigeria in Côte d’Ivoire. In line with that move, the company has indicated its intention to expand its reach outside the coast of Nigeria.

This year, we opened a data center in the city of Apollonia in Accra, Ghana. A play that has been in production since September 2019.

Why Ghana? So why not Ghana? West African countries have made several intrusions into strategies to boost the digital economy. We’ve seen digital censuses, regulatory innovation sandboxes, and digital templates for elections.

Ghana’s policy on freedom of speech and freedom of online was a big attraction for Twitter, which opened an office in Africa. It is also home to startups such as OZ, mPharma, Jetstream and Bitsika.

What does Ghana get? Ghanaians have access to world-class data centers with cloud and colocation services for organizations they know, such as faster internet speeds, faster website load times, and regular bells and whistles that come with data centers. Can be expected.

But that’s not all. For more information, see Emmanuel Pauls details. MainOnes’ new data center could usher in an exciting era of connectivity in Ghana.

Decagon $ 1.5 Million Raised Source: TechCrunch

Decagon, a high-tech talent accelerator in Africa, has raised $ 1.5 million in seed rounds to expand its commitment to education engineering, fintech, and the front lines of future work. The company also aims to increase gender inclusion by increasing women’s participation in the cohort from 25% to 50% over the next three years.

The round was led by Kepple Africa Ventures and Timon Capital, with participation from Tokyo-based UNITED, Inc. Paul Kokoricha, a partner of the African Capital Alliance.

In addition: Decagon has also announced a $ 25 million student loan facility in partnership with Sterling Bank.

What does Decagon do? Founded by Chika Nwobi in 2018, it trains engineers to connect remotely to local and international companies.

According to the IFC-Google Report 2020, Africa has nearly 700,000 professional developers. And with the steady increase in venture capital coming to the continent, the need for engineers is increasing.

Companies such as Decagon, Andela, TalentQL and Alida School are now trying to fill these gaps.

According to TechCrunch, Nwobi aims to address the underestimation of blacks in the tech industry, including Nigeria. This raise is definitely a step in the right direction.

Procurement Details: Nigerian IT company Decagon raises $ 1.5 million in seed rounds to train software engineers

Nigeria Ministry of Science and Technology Renamed Ogbon Nayaonu Minister of Science and Technology Innovation

Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari has approved the change of name of the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Science and Technology Innovation. It was announced by the Minister of Provincial Ogbon Nayaonu at a press conference on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Why sudden change? According to the Premium Times, Onu states that it was required by the Buharis approval of the National Medal of Science and Technology Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR 2017-2030).

The new name is to reflect the spirit of the document, which promotes positive socio-economic outcomes through science, technology and innovation in all activities of the economy. He said the name change would promote economic growth and global competitiveness, making Nigeria a country of innovators.

Is this really useful? In 2019, the Ministry of Communications was renamed the Ministry of Communications Digital Economy. Isa Pantami, the head of the province, cited several countries to support this change.

We took a look: Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy: What is the name change?

Residents of some countries were unable to pinpoint the usefulness of the name change because of the differences in their business.

Do you think the same thing will happen here? You know what to do.Please let us know your thoughts in the comments

Celebrate MTN’s 20th Anniversary in Nigeria

For Nigerian MTN users, a text message arrived yesterday on August 8, 2021 and could offer 200MB and 5 minutes of free calling on the first call of the day.

MTN is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its business in Nigeria. In February 2021, Telco was the first two carriers licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), alongside Airtel and Econet.

As explained in this article, the history of the company is closely related to the history of Nigerian telecommunications.20 years inside Nigeria’s mobile communications

The service started in Nigeria on August 8, 2001. Every day, as part of the celebration, MTN participates in the National Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) scheme, a public-private partnership for the restoration of important road infrastructure in Nigeria. ..

MTN will participate in the restoration and refurbishment of the Enugu Onitsha Highway. According to the Nigerian Tribune, it also outsourced a dedicated state-of-the-art headquarters.

Some Techpoint African Stories for You What I Read / See Why Artificial Intelligence is Used to Write Ads. ReadFacebook wants us to live in the Metaverse. ReadApple Child Safety Photo Scan: What you need to know. ReadI helps people die to make a living. WatchMeet meets scammers who break their hearts and steal billions online.clock

Have a peaceful week!

Writer, humanoid, forever she / she, word lover.

Subscribe to Techpoint Digest. This is a 5-minute daily newsletter about African technology events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techpoint.africa/2021/08/09/techpoint-digest-142/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos