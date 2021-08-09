Noodles Aim for Another Educational Technology Market: Non-Bachelor’s Course





Two giants, sometimes called an online degree and training platform space, Coursera and 2U have taken different paths to their respective perches. 2U began by promising to help leading universities make their academic programs available online on a large scale. In recent years, we have allowed non-degree courses and programs, and low-cost degrees to be offered, assuming that the surprising proposal to purchase short-term training courses, boot camps, and non-profit edX has passed. I’m swallowing a company that has done so.

Coursera took the opposite route. It started almost 10 years ago, expanded to career training, and worked with higher education partners a few years ago at low cost, promising to help universities market free and open online courses to the world. And started to sell. We offer degree programs to tens of millions of learners.

Today, the two publicly traded companies are both worth billions of dollars and offer all the services that learners may want to extend their careers or invigorate their lives after graduating from high school. We call ourselves a “lifelong learning platform”. Both are aggressively expanding their customer base and products, competing with each other and keeping a distance from the rest of the market. The main question seems to be who gets the bigger share.

Not if John Katzman has something to do with it. Entrepreneurs in serial education technology have a history of trying to overturn the status quo of higher education until they founded Princeton Review to challenge the standardized testing industry and founded their current company, Noodles. Too much money to help them launch a virtual academic program. (The fact that he started 2U in the meantime and then aggressively challenged it remains the story of another day.)

“Completely disrupted the bachelor’s space,” as Katzman declares in his usual humility, he and Noodles give the university a lifetime of legitimate status as a provider of non-degree courses and qualifications. Aim to do the same in the market to help you learn. The University of Michigan and Columbia University, both working in combination with Coursera, edX, and 2U, are the first two institutions to sign on to promote non-Bachelor courses and programs in collaboration with Noodle.

Katzman claims that the university itself already has the most necessary elements to become a lifelong learning provider. It is a large audience of intellectual content and potential learners (their graduates). But by relying heavily on external partners, institutions are asking, “To them your brand, content, and what they are doing with it? Taking 50 to 65 percent of tuition income. Is it? “He says. He describes the decision as “selling a rope to a man who hangs you.”

(Institutions working with Coursera and 2U praise the relationship with the company and believe that the partnership is valuable and productive. The company itself comments on the Noodle announcement, which was banned to date. I didn’t have a chance.)

According to Katzman, noodles differentiate themselves from Coursera and 2U (before and after the purchase of edX) in two main ways.

First, Noodle gives existing university partners (and other partners) online courses, certificates, and other credentials to graduates and other learners looking for the best options to reach their goals. It states that it can provide a better platform for distribution. Professionally or personally. Noodle uses D2L’s Brightspace Learning Management System to provide partner non-degree services. This is complemented by a network of teaching assistants and technologies designed to create student sections to create a more social and active learning environment than many MOOC-based learning environments. course.

Second, Noodle vows that Coursera and 2U make up less than half to two-thirds of the tuition income they maintain in non-degree programs (up to 35%). Noodle will charge educational institutions 15% of tuition income to stage courses using the platform, and will charge an additional 20% if the university chooses to have Noodle sell the program. (If the university brings students on its own, the university will maintain 20 percent for them.)

By providing universities with a great platform and allowing them to sustain more revenue from the courses and programs they create, educational institutions have already taken advantage of the large graduate bases of choice. I am confident that I can continue to be an educator. Because everything is equal, graduates want to take courses from their alma mater, not from other universities or providers.

Noodle’s affiliated universities already have “four times as many visitors to the website as Coursera and ten times as many as edX,” says Katzman. “If the whole university is involved with graduates, we will collectively be a very big and better brand. [than those companies], And on a platform that provides tools to attract students and work with them, “he says.

Elevator

Since its founding in 2013, after Katzman left 2U, Noodle has evolved fairly constantly and it took some time to find traction. However, universities have made great strides in the last two years by signing contracts to build and sell bachelor’s programs, and this year, selective universities have launched more than half of the new programs they have launched with external providers. Institutions have been attracted to the fact that noodles are not tied to long contracts and help reduce marketing costs.

Degree programs continue to be in demand, but more and more learners (and employers) are beginning to favor short-term certificates and qualifications that are more cost-effective and more targeted to employee goals. So, in addition to the bachelor’s degree awarding market, it’s no wonder that noodles themselves want to enter the field.

However, there are many legitimate questions surrounding the potential for noodle success in that market.

Coursera and 2U (especially with the addition of edX pending) appear to have a greater positive start and advantage than Noodle as the leading players in online education and training spaces. They work with more universities, have great financial advantages (both are worth billions of dollars), and a huge number of learners (Coursera is about 90 million, 2U, edX). More than half including the audience). In contrast, Noodle has about 600,000 visitors visiting the course search website each month.

But some things about the current moment make it a potentially unpredictable time. Online education was rising before the COVID-19 epidemic, and the pandemic almost certainly accelerated interest in both colleges and learners engaging in it, or at least trying it. University leaders are increasingly questioning the value gained from relationships with external providers, putting pressure on the revenue-sharing and long-term contract systems that traditional online enablers have preferred. (These partnerships are being scrutinized more and more by policy makers and could be the target of the Biden administration, especially given the impact of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s regulatory ideology.)

Recent developments may also reshape the market. A document related to Coursera’s large initial public offering revealed how much the favorable nature of the deal with the university facilitated its valuation, causing heartburn for some clients. Also, 2U’s planned purchase of edX has shaken some of the latter’s longtime educational partners. We chose to use edX because some of them were non-profit organizations and collaborative work from within higher education.

When Katzman and Noodle try to describe themselves as “white knights” to replace major corporate players such as 2U and Coursera, some observers in the education technology field turn their eyes and Noodle is as profitable as they are. It states that.

Katzman does not disagree with it. Instead, he focuses on company transparency regarding pricing, sharing of data about learners, how and where marketing costs are used and where, and “high integrity” of relationships with educational institutions. “We do what we say we are trying to do, and there is nothing on our sleeves,” he says.

The University of Michigan is already working with both Coursera and edX (not 2U) to offer a range of online academic services, and is working with Noodle to earn an online MBA and a master’s degree.

“With the new release [Noodle] The platform includes UM’s more comprehensive approach to integrated online education, including open learning initiatives, a lasting learning model for graduate engagement, and an evolving approach to stackable learning that supports greater access and greater flexibility. I’m excited to be able to work on a new approach. The future of learning and work. ” James Devany, Vice President of Academic Innovation and Founding Executive Director of the Center for Academic Innovation in Michigan, said in an email.

Pierre Jared, Vice Dean of Executive Education at Columbia Business School, said in an email that the graduate school “has the opportunity to take advantage of the new platform for noodles and work with partners who are already working closely to watch more. We see this as an opportunity to acquire people. ” About long-form high-touch programming “Money was also important. “Economics are also advantageous over other MOOC providers.”

How many more institutions will join Michigan and Colombia will ultimately depend on whether Noodles and Katzman can fulfill their promises.

Of course, Katzman himself is undoubtedly. “Given our track record, there is no reason to believe that we cannot find our place.”

