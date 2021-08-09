I’m Luddite.You must also be one





It’s Luddite. This is not a hesitant confession, but a proud declaration. He is also a social scientist studying how new technologies affect politics, economy and society. For me, the Luddite movement is not a naive feeling, but a thoughtful position.

And once you know what the Luddite movement really means, I’m sure you too will sympathize with the Luddite movement, or at least much more than you think.

Today, the term is primarily taken up as an insult. Take this example from a recent report by global consulting firm Accenture on why the healthcare industry should adopt artificial intelligence enthusiastically.

Excessive attention can be harmful and creates a Luddite culture of following the flock rather than moving forward.

Being a Luddite is considered synonymous with being primitive backwards in your perspective, not knowing the wonders of innovation, and fearing modern society. This all-or-nothing approach to the debate about technology and society is based on a serious misunderstanding about the true history and politics of the original Luddite. British textile workers in the early 19th century hid at night and protested and destroyed the loom. To changes in their working conditions.

Our situation today is more like their situation than it looks. We are looking to use new technology to transform our own working and social conditions, increase employee surveillance during blockages, or exploit with gig labor platforms. At that time, we reconsider the lessons of the Luddite movement.

A brief and accurate history of the Luddite movement

Even among other social scientists studying this kind of critical question about technology, the Luddite label remains largely ironic. When tinkering with screen sharing in Zoom during a presentation, it’s as self-help as you say. I’m sorry, it’s such a Luddite!

Until I knew the true origin of the Luddite movement, I began to think of myself seriously as one of them.

The Luddite movement destroyed machines at British textile mills in the early 1800s, during industrialization, financial difficulties due to high conflicts with France and the United States, and widespread unrest among the working class. It was a secret society of workers. Their name is named after the apocrypha of Ned Ludd, a weaver apprentice who seems to have infuriated the two knitting machines.

In modern Luddite usage, the part that grinds the machine is correct, but that’s all right.

First, Luddite was not indiscriminate. They were intentional and intentional about which machine they broke. They targeted people owned by manufacturers known to pay low wages, ignore worker safety, and / or accelerate the pace of work. Even within a single factory, including machines owned by different capitalists, some machines were destroyed and others were pardoned, depending on the business practices of the owners.

Second, Luddite was not ignorant. Crushing machines is not a terrible reaction to new technologies, but a tactical response by workers based on an understanding of how owners are using those machines to better exploit working conditions. did. As historian David Noble states, they understood present tense technology by analyzing the immediate and significant impact of technology and acting accordingly.

The Luddite movement was a working class movement against the political influence of industrial capitalism. Luddite wanted to deploy technology in ways that would make work more humane and give workers more autonomy. Meanwhile, my boss wanted to reduce costs and increase productivity.

Third, Luddite was not against innovation. Many of the technologies they destroyed were not even new inventions. As historian Adrian Randall points out, the one machine they targeted, the Gigmill, has been used in textile production for over a century. Similarly, power looms were used for decades before the Luddite uprising.

It was not the invention of these machines that drove Luddite into action. They united only when factory owners began using these machines to expel workers and take power.

The factory owners finally won: they succeeded in persuading the state to create a frame that would break the rebellious crimes punished by hanging their necks. The army was dispatched to disperse and hunt down Luddite.

The Luddite rebellion lasted from 1811 to 1816, and today (as Randall says) it is a warning moral story. The story tells us that workers are discouraged from resisting the march of capitalist progress, and that they too do not become like Luddite.

Neo Luddite

Today, new technologies are being used to change our lives, societies and working conditions, as serious as mechanical looms were used to transform the original Luddite stuff. Amazon’s inhumane exploitation of workers in warehouses driven by automation and machine vision, ignoring labor laws and Uber’s gig economy lobby activities, unchecked extraction of unprecedented amounts of user data on Facebook, etc. The excess of big tech companies is the seed of the neo-labor movement.

As Gavin Mueller wrote in his new book on Luddite, our goal of raising the Luddite flag is to learn from the history of past struggles, learn, regain voice from past movements, and move into the present. To let you know.

What does the Luddite movement look like today? It’s not necessarily (or the only) move to pick up a hammer against smart refrigerators, data servers and e-commerce warehouses. Instead, technology is treated as a political and economic phenomenon that deserves critical scrutiny and democratic governance, rather than getting proper apps and gadgets.

In a recent Nature article, my colleague and I argued that data needed to be retrieved from corporate gatekeepers and managed as a collective by public goods. This type of debate is deeply informed by the spirit of Luddite, who demands antitrust hammers to dismantle the technological oligopoly that currently controls the way data is created, accessed, and used.

The Neo-Luddite movement understands that technology itself is not sacred, but it is only valuable as long as it benefits society. It will try to confront the harm caused by digital capitalism and address them by giving people more power over the technological systems that make up their lives.

This is what it means to be today’s Luddite. Two centuries ago, the Luddite movement was a call for a rally used by the working class to build solidarity in the fight for livelihood and autonomy.

And Neo Luddite should be the flag for today’s workers to fight for the same rights. Join me to get Rudd’s name back!

