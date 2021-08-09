Difficult Plastic Adhesion in Medical Device Manufacturing-Med-Tech Innovation





Peter Swanson, Managing Director of Intertronics, shares insights into the use of difficult-to-bond plastics in medical device applications.

Many medical device manufacturers are looking to plastic substrates that are specially formulated to withstand harsh chemical and environmental end-use conditions and provide functional benefits. However, such plastics may have properties that affect the ability of the adhesive to adhere to the material.

Plastic parts made of special materials are often glued together. It has advantages over mechanical means such as process speed and effectiveness, low stress and aesthetics. As new polymers enter the market, new opportunities are created for design engineers.

Medical device board

The choice of polymer depends on strength, ease of sterilization, chemical resistance, and mechanical and dynamic properties. Commonly used materials are ABS, PMMA and PC. For example, nylon (PA) is a semi-crystalline polyamide material used in infusion management, surgical and diagnostic devices due to its excellent heat resistance, chemical resistance and pressure resistance. For example, vascular catheter shafts are for nylon applications.

New polymers such as polyether blockamides (PEBA) and cyclic olefin copolymers (COC / COP) are finding applications in the industry. PEBA offers low friction properties, kink resistance and pressure resistance, softness and flexibility while being chemical and lightweight. This flexible thermoplastic elastomer replaces polyurethane, polyester and silicone in applications such as medical grade tubes, catheters, connectors and medical films.

COC / COP is a new class of amorphous polymers that replace glass due to its transparency and sterilization compatibility. COC / COP film laminates are used in the assembly of in vitro diagnostics (IVD), lab-on-a-chip (LOC), and other point-of-care medical devices. Formulators have innovated to provide special adhesives that adhere well to many new substrates.

While providing the desired properties for the application (such as low friction surfaces), many of these plastics have very low surface energy. If the surface energy of the material is less than 50 mJ / m2, the adhesive will not wet the surface and will sit as round droplets instead of spreading. Wetting is a prerequisite for effective adhesion of plastics, so in this case the manufacturer can be advised to contact an adhesive specialist and try out surface treatment techniques. increase.

One of the most successful surface treatment techniques is cold atmospheric pressure plasma. This process converts a small number of gas molecules into plasma, a partially ionized gas, which treats the surface, increases surface energy, and removes contaminants without the use of additional chemicals. Start the physical and chemical processes. The Piezo Brush PZ3 Handheld Plasma Surface Treatment Equipment is inexpensive, easy and intuitive to use, but has options available for processes of varying sizes, quantities and speeds.

Adhesive for medical devices

While there are many ISO 10993 tested adhesives that are suitable for consideration in the assembly of medical devices, there are always trade-offs in specifying adhesives and associated dispensing equipment. For example, two-component epoxies are highly resistant to heat and the environment, but can take hours to cure, causing ongoing work. Although cyanoacrylate adhesives (CA) cure quickly, they are less heat and moisture resistant and can cause whitening blooming on the surface of parts that affect their aesthetics. Silicone adhesives are extremely flexible, can withstand repeated sterilization, and adhere well to silicone substrates.

UV curable adhesives are especially popular in voluminous, automated processes because they cure on demand when exposed to light of the right intensity and wavelength. UV curable materials can speed up the assembly process, reduce ongoing work, and can be formulated with fluorescent properties, making it easier to inspect bond lines and detect adhesive coatings. Some manufacturers, such as Dymax, offer color-changing UV-curing adhesive technology to check for curing.

One of the new options on the market is Born2Bond LightLock, a low flowering CA that offers double curing. Designed for applications that require rapid fixation, coating, or surface hardening, it can be cured by traditional CA curing mechanisms (usually exposure to surface moisture). This guarantees rapid interfacial curing and allows for rapid bonding through transparent components using UV / visible light. Or rapid curing of exposed fillets in the area.

New medical device materials offer designers new product opportunities, but can exacerbate adhesion challenges. Careful consideration of the latest adhesive and hardener chemistries, dispensing techniques, and substrate surface treatments can enable medical device manufacturers to develop reproducible and verifiable processes.

Peter Swanson will also speak at the introduction stage on the second day of the Med-Tech Innovation Expo. Register at med-techexpo.com.

