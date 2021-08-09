EV Battery Technology Offers Opportunity to Win Ioni X Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest





The Trilogy Vision EV Contest will begin on August 9th and the winners will be announced on October 15th.

Trilogy Vision EV Contest: Trilogy Vision EV Contest

The media snippet that accompanies this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link above.

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (Company or EV Battery Tech) (CSE: ACDC) is a social media-led sweep stakes (contest) recently announced 2023. Includes a grand prize gift for the Ioni X Pro Trilogy Vision Electric Vehicle (EV) (Trilogy Vision) of the year. In addition to our news release dated August 5, 2021, EV Battery Tech is currently co-created with subsidiaries IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (IoniX Pro) and Daymak International Inc. (Daymak International Inc.). It offers a chance to win the Trilogy Vision that has been. Daymak). Trilogy Vision is a proposed three-wheel, two-seat performance electric vehicle designed to give you the ultimate in luxury, eco-efficiency and sports car speed. Sophisticated body style and advanced ecotechnology are expected to be ideal for both commuting and recreational EVs.

Trilogy Vision EV Contest Hashtag: Trilogy Vision EV Contest Hashtag

The media snippet that accompanies this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link above.

Contests

The contest begins on August 9, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) and ends on September 30, 2021 at 12:00 ET. There are three prizes that can be awarded, and the winners will be announced on October 15, 2021.

Win the vision of the trilogy!

In accordance with Contest Terms of Use 1, the winner of the Contest’s Grand Prize will be awarded one of the first new Trilogy Visions. Trilogy Vision is expected to begin delivery to consumers in 2023.

Win your favorite vacation or trip!

The second runner-up in the contest will receive an all-inclusive trip to Mexico for two people, including flights of up to five nights (second prize) 3.

The third runner-up in the contest will receive a C $ 3,000 worth of travel voucher that can be used for destinations in either Canada or the United States (3rd prize) 4.

The story continues

The contest is open to all residents of the United States and Canada (except Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in the state, state, or area of ​​residence upon entry. Entries are made via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision is expected to combine unique styling with supercar performance to create an eco-friendly EV that is thrilling and fun to drive, said Robert Abenante, Chief Innovation Officer at IoniX Pro. increase.

The contest gives future consumers the opportunity to win one of the first models from the assembly line, Avenante continued.

Application method

You do not need to purchase to participate in the contest. Participants can submit up to 5 entries per day as follows:

One entry per follow: Follow @evtrilogy on Facebook and Instagram, or follow @trilogyev on Twitter

1 entry: Subscribe to the Trilogy EVs newsletter at evbattery.tech

3 Entry: Tag up to 3 friends on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter contest brand posts using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV

3 Entry: Share any one of the contest brand posts using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV

5 Entry: Post your photo on the TrilogyEV social media channel using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV

The terms apply. The full rules for the contest are available at www.trilogyev.com (Contest Rules). Winners are randomly selected and the odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received in the contest. Before being declared a confirmed winner, each selected participant must answer the skill test questions correctly according to the contest rules.

In all the ongoing negative implications associated with the COVID pandemic, we wanted to bring some fun and excitement to people’s lives, said Bryson Dowin, CEO of EV Battery Tech.

This contest doesn’t require a purchase and is your chance to win one of the first IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision EVs, or one of two trips desperately available to all of us these days! See Terms of Service and Good Luck! Goodwin added.

About EV battery technology

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is an innovative patented battery management designed to meet the growing demand for scalable and smart solutions for rapidly growing electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage solutions (ESS). A blockchain and battery technology company with systems (BMS). market. We are committed to supporting global recycling solutions by using our technology to analyze used batteries and provide a fully recycled recycling initiative.

For more information about our company, please visit the company’s website (https://www.evbattery.tech).

Contact number and email

For more information about us, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech. For more information about our products, please visit https://www.ionixpro.com. For investor inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or send an email to info @ evbattery.tech. For product or sales inquiries, please contact us at (236) 266-5174 or email [email protected] All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

AlphaOne Media Group Inc. (AlphaOne) is a full-service investor marketing and marketing company focused on both private and public companies. AlphaOne is an effective and thorough market specially designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders by providing communication services such as investor relations and marketing services through several media. Provides a recognition program. AlphaOnes’ dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors about its development.

footnote

Completion of the first prototype of 1 Trilogy Vision is expected to be delivered by December 31, 2023 to the winners confirmed during 2021. If the creation of GrandPrize Trilogy Vision does not proceed accordingly The availability of the aforementioned timeline or IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision is subject to exclusion, delay, or restrictions under regulatory approval, licensing, import, or other distribution restrictions. If so, we reserve the following rights in our sole absolute discretion: Replace the Grand Prix Trilogy Vision with a cash award of $ 20,000 (CAD $ 20,000), which is equal to the approximate retail price (ARV) of the Grand Prix IoniX Protrilogy Vision. The maximum ARV for the 22nd award is CAD $ 5,000. 3 The maximum ARV for the 3rd prize is CAD $ 3,000.

Description of future prospects

The information in this news release contains specific information and statements regarding future events, expectations, plans, and management’s views on the outlook that make up the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements and information may be words such as expectations, intents, expectations, possibilities, suggestions, schedules or variations of such words or phrases, or possible specific actions, events, or outcomes. It can be identified by using a statement. , Taken, may be taken, or taken, occur, or achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements related to: Development of Trilogy Vision in collaboration with Daymak. Release and completion dates related to Trilogy Vision. Specifications of the trilogy vision. Completion date of the trilogy vision. We have implemented our business plan and expanded our reach. The ability of our products to set new industry standards at launch.

Forward-looking statements, which are considered reasonable by management, are based on the businesses and markets in which we operate, but are inherently significant business, economic and competitive. It is based on many assumptions and estimates of exposure to uncertainty, risk, and contingency. .. Such forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and our actual results, performance, or outcomes may be expressed by such forward-looking statements. It may differ materially from future outcomes, performance, or outcomes expressed or implied. Such risks and other factors include, among other things, the availability of capital to fund the development of the trilogy line, and the resulting dilution caused by raising capital through the sale of shares, and Includes other risks in the automotive industry, including but not limited to related ones. Delays in government approval, permit acquisition, or completion of development or construction activities, depending on the environment. We have sought to identify important factors that may cause actual actions, events or outcomes to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements, but the actions, events or outcomes are expected, estimated, or result. It was intended. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expected in such statements, and there is no guarantee that such statements will be proven to be accurate. We believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but there is no guarantee that those expectations will be met. Information about future prospects is subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties whose actual results may differ materially from those predicted. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to manage or predict. Key factors that may cause significant differences in actual results and may affect our statements and the statements contained in this news release are the discussions and analysis of our latest management based on risk factors, as well as submissions. It can be found in other public documents that have been published. With Canadian securities regulators.

Unless required by law, we reflect actual results, whether or not they are the result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or changes in such factors that affect the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in order to do so. -Appearance statement or other.

CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has not endorsed or disapproved the content of this news release.

