Intellivision further delays the launch of the Amico retro console

Faced with a global shortage of semiconductor chips, Intellivision has postponed the launch of the Amico Retro Console for the third time.

The console was recently scheduled to debut in October, but is now postponed until the end of the year. However, based on the company’s announcement late Friday, there is no exact release date.

In a message to GamesBeat, CEO Tommy Tallarico said the company would try to ship pre-orders by the end of the year, but acknowledged the component crisis and shipping was extremely difficult.

According to professional services company KPMG, the global semiconductor shortage is affecting all electronics companies, and the automotive industry is expected to lose $ 100 billion in sales in 2021 due to a chip shortage.

In his announcement, Tararico will postpone the desired launch date again, despite his best efforts and now facing new challenges in unprecedented international parts supply and logistics. I would like to apologize for being forced to do so.

This gives the company more time to optimize its operating system for future game development, he said. He said the company will keep informed of progress to all parties.

Tararico initially planned to launch the console in October 2020, before both Sony and Microsoft shipped the next-generation console. However, the pandemic confused those plans, and Intellivision had to postpone the release date until April 2021. Tararico then postponed it further to October 2021 and is now rescheduled again.

In the meantime, Tararico said the company has grown to more than 60 employees and the game is fun.

Friend plan

Image credit: Intellivision

The original Intellivision is Mattel’s game console that gave Atari a run for that money in the early 1980s. It’s more advanced than the Atari 2600, has better graphics, and has some simple audio in some games.

Tallarico has been in the video game industry for 32 years and created the oof sound, the signature sound of Roblox games. Tararico, the creator of the video games live concert series, announced that it will acquire rights to the console and its original games in 2018 and will resume intellivision as a retro brand.

He has put together many of the original Intellivisions game creators. They’re recreating some of the old intellivision original games, such as Breakout, but with a modern design.

