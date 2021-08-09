A family in Kerala left in the woods at night as they follow the road on Google Maps





Munnar: After following Google Maps, the Keralites, lost all night and trapped in a dense forest, were finally rescued by a team of fire departments after intense rescue efforts.

Human rights activist Dr. Nawab Wazid, his wife Dr. Naima, and relative Shana were stuck in the woods of the Kuttiya Valley, which is frequently visited by elephants, tigers, and bisons. They got lost when they came back from the top stations and Bata Bada.

The family checked Google Maps and returned to the private resort of Deviklam where they were staying. After arriving at Mattupetty’s Ettam Mile, they changed from the Munnar route to the Kuttiyar Valley route. The family could have arrived at Devikram on this route, but lost their way in the meantime.

Fire authorities will be the savior

Without knowing the way, the group drove through the tea plantations and dense forest for five hours, and the car was caught in a slash. From areas with very weak traffic lights, they sent their location and message to the fire brigade.

Nine rescue teams, led by Assistant Station Officer Shaji Khan, conducted a search early in the morning, but they were unable to track the group. Through the location map, authorities found it difficult to pinpoint the exact location where the group was stuck.

The fire brigade then went to a place with better maneuver signals and tried to establish contact with the group. The fire brigade arrived on the hills of the Kuttiyar Valley and turned on the searchlights. Seeing this, the group also turned on the lights in their car. Finally, rescue workers arrived at them around 4 pm.

After an hour and a half of intense operation, fire authorities were able to pull the vehicle out of the forest if there was a slash and take the group out of the forest. There are quite a few elephants in this area. About eight years ago, a female farm worker was attacked by a tiger.

Rescue operations were carried out by senior firefighters Tambidurai, VK Jivan Kumar, firefighters VT Sandesh, Ajay Chandran, R Rajesh, AV Anoop, Danny George and KS Kailas.

