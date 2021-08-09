Technology ecosystems can’t afford to overlook academia to drive innovation





People who can, people who can. Please let me know if you can’t. Almost all of us have heard those words before, but if not, we’ve heard derogatory comments about the academia who remain in the walled ivory tower from reality. You may. On the contrary, many private incubators of VCs, accelerators, and innovations win both praise and headlines. The praise for the latter is justified, but the slander to the former (academic world) hinders many technological ecosystems. The combination of academia and technology transfer is an endless source of ambitious innovation, curiosity-based research that can make great strides and, when used correctly, produce much more.

Anna Pellivert, Vice President of Business Development, Yissum Technology Transfer Company, Hebrew University. Photo: Anna Pellivert

Academia and the private sector are on a similar path to drive innovation

The academia that drives innovation is nothing more than paper theory. Prior to technology transfer, he was on the other side of the ecosystem in startup innovation consulting. Scholars and startups may seem to be on the other side of the tech food chain, but in my experience it’s far away. It’s more similar than people expect. Both are groups of agile people working hard to change the world by exploring innovative ideas, creating something that has a meaningful impact while challenging existing ones. I’m waiting. Startups market investors and research groups submit grant proposals. Both rely on compelling value propositions to justify financing and seek good spirits to produce good results.

Curiosity-based research is essential

Scholars have the privilege of carrying out several research projects in parallel and enjoying the university’s infrastructure, not only to satisfy investors, but also to truly stand out in their areas with big ideas. It is driven by making different things. If you ask someone with knowledge of Gartner, Forrester, or the technology ecosystem, it’s very rare to create a new category or blue ocean technology. Private sector and VCs generate innovation, but they usually dominate existing markets and focus on more predictable returns rather than moonshots. However, society needs moonshots and leaps, and in many cases it is the structure and thinking of academia that makes it possible.

Large companies are more aware of the fact that they cannot rely solely on R & D, but on scholars to acquire new technologies and know-how. Professor Henry Chesbrow of Harvard University calls this equation open innovation. The European Commission has also recognized its value and launched a knowledge valuation platform with the aim of making the research results useful to society. But the idea, which is just prevalent at the level of large government initiatives, is exactly what college technology transfer has been doing for decades.

Covid introduced academia-led research and the value of capitalized enterprises

Ask yourself why the Covid-19 vaccine is called AstraZeneca-Oxford. During the early days of the Global Covid Pandemic in April 2020, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced an agreement between Vaccitech Ltd and Oxford University to develop and mass-produce the Covid-19 vaccine. The influence of academia has been fully demonstrated as a leader in health tech innovation. For urgent needs, AstraZeneca knew exactly where to look for a solution. It’s academia. At the Hebrew University alone, researchers have submitted dozens of inventions to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Not to mention diagnostic and screening kits, protective masks, disinfectants, drug repositioning and new therapeutic approaches.

Large companies like AstraZeneca are looking for early access to great deep technology solutions. In our case, Yissum (Technology Transfer at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem) has established long-term collaborations with business partners around the world, including major companies such as Google, Amazon, IBM, Samsung and P & G. It is included. Countless large companies want to step into the door by signing a multi-year framework agreement and investing sponsored research funding. This gives these companies early access to innovative ideas for their domains by expressing their needs.

Start-ups and mid-sized companies also need to accept technology transfer

When start-ups and mid-sized companies reach out to involve academic researchers in R & D activities, that’s the reason for the celebration, but unfortunately it’s too rare. Its start-ups and mid-sized companies that benefit most from collaboration with academic research groups. These mid-sized companies and start-ups have the power to bring academic ideas to fruition and create highly competitive products and services. Needless to say, new companies bring innovative solutions and competition to the market, which has more benefits for employees and potential customers.

In order to continue to tackle the greatest problems of science with the highest spirit, curiosity-led research born from academia is essential. In Israel alone, they have created billion-dollar companies that tackle humanity’s greatest challenges. Mobileye, the largest exit in Israeli history, and Orcam, which brings accessibility to the visually impaired, both began with a research project by a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. There are countless ideas that could drive a meaningful and innovative breakthrough to become the next unicorn or need the right partner. Technology ecosystems, start-ups, mid-sized businesses, etc. will stop overlooking academia and curiosity-based research and embrace them to drive innovation and perhaps make the world a better place.

Anna Pellivert is Vice President of Business Development at The Hebrew University of Jissum Technology Transfer Company.

