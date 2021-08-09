Loch Ness Google Maps: What’s wrong with Street View images and why was it infected with a virus? And was it classified?





Loch Ness’s Google Maps Street View glitch was widespread by word of mouth because users displayed unexpected images when searching for beauty spots in Scotland.

People looking up at the large freshwater lake, a popular Highland tourist destination thanks to the Loch Ness monster legend, were shocked when they found a picture of a naked man there.

Sign up for our daily newsletter i newsletter cuts noise

This bizarre event spread rapidly on social media, with Twitter users sharing memes, GIFs, and reaction photos.

It comes after the ninth official sighting of this year’s Loch Ness monster was recorded, when the so-called Nessie Hunter submitted fresh evidence in the form of sketches.

So what was the problem with Loch Ness’s Google Maps?

Here’s what you need to know.

read more

read more

10 of the Rareest Things You Can See on Google Maps-From Flying Rabbits … Users flocked to Google Maps to see what the Loch Ness Street View glitch was (Getty Images / Shutterstock)

What was the bug in Loch Ness’s Google Maps Street View?

Google Maps users encountered an unexpected event while trying to explore a famous lake in the app’s Street View mode.

Instead of an impressive Scottish landscape image, they found a selfie of a naked man standing in a place that looked like a patio in an apartment.

Glitch spread by word of mouth when a Twitter user posted his unusual experience when searching Loch Ness in the app.

Shocked by what he found, he shared a technical accident with his followers.

Not surprisingly, people quickly flocked to the app and experienced glitching themselves by searching for Loch Ness and tapping the small preview image in the lower left corner.

The original tweet that announced the glitch says, “Public announcement. Search for” Loch Ness “on Google Maps and click Street View (apologize in advance).”

How was your reaction to Google Maps glitches?

The post quickly became a hot topic on Twitter, and social media users shared a hilarious opinion about it after a glimpse of the unfortunate glitch.

One said it was all about the internet, and another joked.

Another Twitter user argued, “Nessie wishes he couldn’t be found.”

Some people who were initially unaware of glitch were shocked to find out why Loch Ness is trending on social media platforms.

Many thought it was related to an episode of the BBC Country File that covered the location.

One user writes: Let’s see why Loch Ness is trending. It’s not the kind of monster I was looking for.

I thought Loch Ness was trending because of the Country file. Another said how wrong I was.

Is glitch still occurring?

Google Maps seems to have solved the problem by removing the image and limiting the street view options on Loch Ness.

When the location is entered in Google, the user will get an error message asking them to reload the page.

However, when I refresh the page, I get a black screen.

Twitter users expressed disappointment when they realized that the photo seemed to be deleted before they knew what the fuss was.

Some have claimed that the Street View option was temporarily disabled at that particular location after the Google Maps boss discovered the virus glitch.

App users can continue to access Loch Ness and its surroundings using the default map view.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/lifestyle/travel/loch-ness-google-maps-what-is-the-street-view-picture-glitch-why-has-it-gone-viral-and-has-it-been-sorted-3338854 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos