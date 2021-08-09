STPI announces NGISCHUN AUTI 2.0, focusing on female entrepreneurs in technology-CRN





Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), a subsidiary of the Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has begun to enable next-generation incubation schemes (NGIS) CHUNAUTI 2.0 – female entrepreneurs to co-author India’s innovation growth story. did. NGIS is STPI’s comprehensive incubation scheme that promotes India’s rise as a software product nation, while at the same time making India a global player in the development, production and supply of innovative, efficient and secure software products, software. The ICT sector envisioned in National Policy on Products (NPSP) 2019.

CHUNAUTI – Challenge Hunt under NGIS for highly unrestrained technical intervention – is a series of online challenges under NGIS. STPI has strengthened its startup ecosystem through policies, initiatives, and the creation of valid networks. There is no doubt that we now need to increase the proportion of female entrepreneurs in technology that describe better innovation, increased economic interests and a gender-equal society. Therefore, the technological capabilities of women-led startups that are creating cutting-edge technologies that enable a diverse and comprehensive startup ecosystem in India and solve some of the biggest problems facing people, the planet and business. Recognize and celebrate.

We are the wealthiest country in the world with unresolved issues. New technologies such as data analytics, blockchain, AI, AR and VR have the ability to solve problems. Recently, there have been some interesting changes in the Indian IT industry. At the launch of CHUNAUTI 2.0, MeitY Executive Director Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney said most companies are moving from services to product and software development.

CHUNAUTI 2.0 is dedicated to female entrepreneurs. After the overwhelming success of the first edition, we are moving further to make the technology entrepreneurial ecosystem more gender-friendly. Female entrepreneurs selected through CHUNAUTI 2.0 will benefit from the powerful collaborative CoE ecosystem created nationwide, emphasized by STPI’s Dr. Omkar Rai, DG and STPI as keynote speakers at the launch of CHUNAUTI 2.0. increase.

The government has taken several initiatives, such as the Indian Software Product Registry, to allow product development start-ups to register their software products. The Digital Product Development Fund is a notable government initiative to create a corpus of Rs. At launch, MeitY co-secretary Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar claimed Rs. 250 billion for startup funding.

CHUNAUTI 2.0 can bring a paradigm shift to the technology entrepreneur ecosystem by allowing female entrepreneurs to participate in the program and contribute to innovation, welcomed STPI Director Shri Subodh Sachan. I emphasized it in my greeting. Entrepreneurship is a lonely journey. At the launch of CHUNAUTI 2.0, Deepti Dutt, Head of Strategic Initiative for AWS Cloud, said women need to believe in themselves and contribute to innovation by building products for India and the world.

There are so many women in India as graduates of #STEM. We must develop entrepreneurship and motivate them to contribute to the innovation movement. Today, at the launch of CHUNAUTI 2.0, CWE founder and CEO Sucharita Eashwar can see entrepreneurs in Tier-2 / 3 cities working on the technology domain.

STPI through CHUNAUTI 2.0 specifically focuses on women-led startups working on innovative technology products and solutions in key areas such as FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech, E-Commerce, SaaS, Environmental Technologies and E-governance. Aiming to identify and support promising startups Solutions, Tourism & Hospitality Technology, AgriTech, Cybersecurity, Assist Technology, and other technology-assisted products / solutions for one or more of the above domains or priority areas ..

