Apple opposes child abuse scan concerns in new FAQ





In a new FAQ, Apple sought to alleviate concerns that the new child abuse response could be turned into a surveillance tool by authoritarian governments.To be clear, this technology is limited to CSAM detection [child sexual abuse material] It’s stored in iCloud and doesn’t respond to government expansion requests, the company wrote.

Announced last Thursday, Apple’s new tools include two features designed to protect children. One is called communication security, which uses machine learning on the device to identify and blur sexually explicit images received by children in messaging apps, such images for children under 12 years of age. You can notify your parents if you decide to view or send. The second is designed to scan the user’s image to detect known CSAMs if the user chooses to upload to iCloud. If CSAM is detected, Apple will be notified, and if it confirms the existence of such material, it will warn the authorities.

Apples CSAM detection feature is built only to detect known CSAM images

The plan faced a swift backlash from digital privacy groups and campaigners. They claimed that they would introduce a backdoor to Apple software. These groups are aware that the presence of such a backdoor can always be extended to scan more types of content beyond child sexual abuse material. Authoritarian governments can use it to scan politically disputed material, and anti-LGBT governments can use it to crack down on sexual expression.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation writes that even a well-documented, carefully thought-out, narrow-range backdoor is still a backdoor. We have already seen this mission actually creep up. One of the technologies originally built to scan and hash images of child sexual abuse has been re-created to create a database of terrorist content that businesses can contribute and access to ban such content. It was used.

However, Apple claims that it has taken safety precautions to prevent the system from being used to detect anything other than images of sexual abuse. The list of banned images is provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children (NCMEC) and other child safety organizations, and the system is only available in CSAM image hashes provided by NCMEC and other child safety organizations. It says it works. Apple does not add to this list of image hashes, and states that the list is the same for all iPhones and iPads to prevent individual targeting of users.

The company also states that it will reject government requests to add non-CSAM images to the list. Previously, we faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that reduce user privacy, and we have categorically rejected those demands. It is said that he will continue to decline in the future.

It’s worth noting that despite Apple’s warranty, the company has made concessions to the government in the past and continues to operate in its own country. Countries that don’t allow encrypted calls sell iPhones without FaceTime, and China has removed thousands of apps from the App Store and moved them to store user data on state-owned communications servers.

This FAQ also does not address some concerns about the ability to scan messages for sexually explicit content. The company says the feature doesn’t share information with Apple or law enforcement, but it doesn’t say how to ensure that the tool focuses only on sexually explicit images.

To widen the narrow backdoor that Apple is building, all you need to do is extend machine learning parameters to look for additional types of content, or tweak configuration flags to scan anyone’s account, not just kids. EFF writes. EFF also points out that machine learning technology often misclassifies this content, and Tumblrs’ attempt to crack down on sexual content is a prominent example of technology failure. Listed.

