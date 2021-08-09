Google considered buying Epic Games when the two clashed at Fortnite





Google was actually considering buying Epic Games at some point when the Fortnite situation began.

When Epic Games decided to sue Apple for the so-called “exclusive practice” of requiring developers to use the App Store payment system and reducing transactions by 30%, the company did the same against Google. I filed a proceeding for the purpose.

New declassified court document [PDF] By asking players (via The Verge) to sideload Fortnite, we’ve revealed Google’s reaction to Epic’s move to avoid a 30% cut in the Play Store.

“Google has shared its exclusive interests with its business partners to secure an agreement to stop competition and has developed a series of internal projects to address the’contagion’recognized by Epic and others’ efforts to provide consumers and developers. Did. It’s a competitive alternative, and we’re also considering buying some or all of Epic to mitigate this threat, “Epic’s complaint said.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, said his company was unaware of this at the time. “It’s unclear if this was a negotiation to buy Epic or some sort of hostile takeover attempt,” Sweeney added.

It’s not clear when Google considered this, and the document doesn’t say whether the company actually contacted Epic Games for the offer. However, they reveal that Google has considered other options, such as offering Epic a special deal.

“One manager contacted Epic’s vice president and co-founder to assess Epic’s interest in special transactions and, in particular, discuss” the experience of getting Fortnite on Android “through direct downloads. The manager’s call note considers Fortnite’s direct download as “frankly terrible” and “terrible experience,” and Epic “worries that most people don’t take more than 15 steps.” It states.

As part of that, Google countered Epic’s claim that developers can distribute apps through any store on Android, but developers using the Play Store must comply with Google’s rules and policies. there is.

