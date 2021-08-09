



Technology companies have been one of the MBA’s top recruiters for some time and have consistently been ranked as one of the most rewarding companies in the world. However, traditional consulting firms such as McKinsey, Bain, and the Boston Consulting Group’s Big Three were top recruiters for MBA graduates.

This changed in 2020. According to the latest Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) Corporate Recruiters Survey, 89% of tech companies will adopt MBA in 2020, with more than 76% consulting and 75% finance. Technology companies also plan to adopt more MBAs in 2021 than any of these industries.

So why are tech companies adopting more MBAs?

MBA skills are suitable for the technology industry

In many ways it’s very easy. A high-tech company like an MBA graduate. They like the skills and knowledge that MBAs learn and feel that graduates are perfect for the company.

The MBA has a variety of skills by the time it graduates. Although they are skilled managers, they are also trained in areas such as marketing, finance, data analysis and strategic thinking. This is perfect for the fast pace of tech companies.

At Amazon, which plans to hire more than 1,000 MBAs in 2021, MBAs are hired in six different roles, from finance to route management.

An Amazon spokeswoman said, “MBA students tend to fit well into the culture, so they are obsessed with their customers, risk-focused, wasteful, and analytical.” I am.

In 2021, GMAC discovered that leadership and motivation, strategy and innovation, and the decision-making process are the three most desirable skills among MBA recruiters in the technology industry.

“Companies need the talent to sell products, manage teams and take the company to new heights,” said Anna Woo, head of MBA career and alumni development at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. (Photo) states. HKUST).

“The MBA anticipates challenges and risks, both at the time of critical decisions and at the time of their implementation,” she says. Leadership skills developed during the MBA mean that 54% of tech companies will put the MBA on a shortcut to the leadership role after joining.

79% of recruiters also say that interpersonal skills are the main reason for hiring an MBA. The MBA will experience a wealth of networking events, group projects, and practical work simulators throughout the program. Cohorts are also usually very diverse. According to the Financial Times, INSEAD, the top-ranked MBA in 2021, has a program consisting of 94% of international students. As a result, you will be a powerful communicator who can interact with different people by the time you graduate from the MBA.

“These skills are beyond the industry,” says Anna. “The days when engineers can only speak programming languages ​​are over.

Business in the technological revolution

It goes in both directions. The MBA is also swarming in technology as it is rapidly becoming the most important sector of the business.

Of the Fortune 1000 companies, 92% invest in big data and artificial intelligence. It is also estimated that by 2025, there will be 75 billion connected devices worldwide. Taking advantage of this growth potential and becoming part of the technological revolution is very attractive to MBA graduates.

“As a dynamic growth-oriented sector, technology is perfect for MBA students,” said Beth Briggs, Vice Dean of Career Services at NYU Stern School of Business.

“The need for change agents to understand the crossroads of business and technology is growing rapidly,” she adds.

The MBA has prepared students for this transformation by incorporating technology-related skills into their curriculum. At HEC Paris, France’s top-ranked MBA, according to the FT, the program begins with an introductory course in data science. Students must also complete the core modules of Statistics and Business Analysis and have the option to specialize in digital innovation.

In 2018, NYU Stern launched Andree Koo Tech MBA, a fully specialized technical program. It aims to prepare students for the use of technology in their businesses, from big data to new technologies.

Incorporating technology into the MBA curriculum means that by the time you graduate, MBA students have a wealth of technology-specific skills and are aware of the great potential of technology in forming their business. To do.

“The course allows MBAs to explore the exponential power of transforming operations, customer experience, and business management by harnessing the power of technology,” said Anna of HKUST.

Evolving technology during a pandemic

But is that enough to push technology adoption above consulting and finance? Technology has been in an upward arc for some time, but the strong performance of the sector during the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated its development.

A recent McKinsey study found that in North America, the proportion of partially or fully digitized products and services increased from 41% in 2019 to 60% in 2020. As the blockade spread around the world, much of our daily lives were forced online. ..

Big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook have seen some of their strongest returns during the pandemic. Amazon’s first-quarter profits increased from $ 2.5 billion in 2020 to $ 8.1 billion in 2021.

“Through last year, technology has dramatically changed the way we work and live,” says Beth of NYU Stern. “MBA students want to be part of an innovative organization that develops new solutions.”

These innovative organizations include approximately 1.35 million tech startups around the world, along with many established players investing in innovative new technology solutions for the post-pandemic era. ..

