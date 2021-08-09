Lee Jae-yong: Samsung’s imprisoned leader is released on parole





Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in January after the Seoul High Court was found guilty of embezzlement and bribery. He was released on August 13, and the Minister of Justice of the State announced in a briefing on television.

Park Beom-kye said Lee was one of 810 other prisoners who was given parole on the anniversary of the country’s liberation to commemorate the liberation of South Korea from the rule of the Japanese Empire in 1945. Last year, more than 600 prisoners were released. Liberation day.

“Given the overcrowding of correctional facilities that are prone to infectious diseases, the number of people given parole has increased significantly this year compared to last year to help overcome our financial situation,” Park said. Said.

Samsung declined to comment on today’s briefing.

Lee Seung-yuop may not be able to return to work. He is subject to a five-year ban on employment under Korean law, and parolees are not allowed to travel abroad until the end of their term. Lee can apply to the Ministry of Justice as an exception, but it is unclear whether he applied.

Prime Minister Lee was involved in a large-scale selection scandal that destroyed the administration of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Park himself has spent about 20 years in prison in connection with the case.

Lee was sentenced to five years in prison for bribery and embezzlement in August 2017, but less than a year after the Court of Appeals dismissed some of the charges and gave him a suspended sentence. I started walking freely.

However, Lee was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for a retrial and was returned to prison in January. Chairman Lee Kun-hee died last year after having a heart attack and falling into a coma in 2014. Young Lee Kun-hee was acting as Samsung’s de facto leader. Lee Kun-hee is currently undergoing another trial in the controversial 2015. A merger that helped him strengthen control of the company.

The prosecution said the merger of Samsung C & T and Cheil Industries would benefit Lee and give him a closer look at Samsung Electronics, the pinnacle of his family’s vast conglomerate.

