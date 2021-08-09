Ford, Rock and Bosch Launch Detroit Smart Parking Lab





According to a report released by Allied Market Research, the global automotive hypervisor market will generate $ 131.2 million in 2020, $ 2.03 billion by 2030, and a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030. Is expected to be. Market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chains, regional scenarios, and competitive environment.

The rise of connected infrastructure, the adoption of ADAS capabilities in vehicles, and the increasing implementation of innovative technology in advanced user interfaces (UIs) are driving the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market. However, the high cost of manufacturing, troubleshooting, and maintenance of automotive software is hampering market growth. Meanwhile, monetizing data in the expanded automotive ecosystem presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Many companies seeking to continue producing the advanced technologies used in their vehicles have implemented a number of strategies, including agreements, product development, expansion and product launches, to ensure market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic has reduced demand for automotive hypervisors. However, post-blockage demand will steadily increase.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global automotive hypervisor market based on vehicle type, type, level of automation, vehicle class, and region.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment will have the largest share in 2020, accounting for about four-fifths of the total, and is expected to continue to be the leader during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 36.6% between 2021 and 2030.

Based on the level of automation, the semi-autonomous segment will have the highest share in 2020, accounting for about 89% of the global automotive hypervisor market, and is estimated to maintain its revenue advantage throughout the forecast period. increase. However, in the fully autonomous segment, the highest CAGR of 37.7% is expected from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the region, Europe is estimated to have the largest share in 2020, more than one-third of the total share, and continue its leadership position until 2030. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register a maximum CAGR of 35.7. % During the forecast period.

Leading companies in the global automotive hypervisor market analyzed in the survey include BlackBerry, IBM, Green Hills, Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Sasken, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Visteon, Siemens AG and Wind River.

