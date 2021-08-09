7 Best Laptops and Tablets for College Students (Return to School in 2021)





The important thing to remember is that there is no right choice here. The best laptop for your college experience depends on what you are doing in college. An English major with a long reading list and a lot of treatises may be better off with an iPad and a nice accessory keyboard. Computer science majors that need to compile software or run Linux need a laptop that can be tampered with.

However, here are some basic indicators to keep in mind on your laptop:

processor

Windows: If you have a Windows machine, the main processor options are Intel and AMD. Both work, and each has its strengths and weaknesses. For a more complete guide to the differences, see the complete guide to buying a laptop. Chromebook: These browser-based machines use half a dozen different processors, most of which you probably haven’t heard of. There’s a reason: those processors are slow. My recommendation when buying a Chromebook is to use a more powerful processor if you can afford it. The Core m3 chip is the best choice for most students. If you need a more powerful and promising machine, get an i3 or i5 chip. There are also ARM-based Chromebooks like Lenovo Duet. These aren’t as fast as Intel Core chips, but in most cases they’re fine for college workloads. macOS: Apple is currently manufacturing its own processor. Especially the M1 chip in the MacBook Air above. Apple still sells Intel-based MacBooks, but we recommend that you continue to use the M1 chip. In the future, Apple software will be optimized for M1 and Intel-based systems may be left behind.

sheep

Regardless of the OS you choose, the minimum amount of RAM required for your laptop is 8 gigabytes. This is enough memory to make your computer feel snappy, even when running under load. Using that much RAM will extend the life of your machine. This is especially affordable when editing photos and videos at 16GB as part of your course work.

screen

The screens are very different, but I’m not comfortable with anything less than 1080p. For a 13-inch laptop, 1080p is sharp enough. If you use a larger laptop, the viewing experience will be significantly improved even on 2.5K or 4K screens. If you’re also trying to play the game, get one with a high refresh rate. It works at 144 Hz, but 240 Hz is where you actually start getting these buttery-smooth graphics.

Weight and battery

Remember that you carry this around the campus. You may have been pulling your back for more than 8 hours. One pound may not seem like much, but at the end of a long day’s walk you’ll notice the difference between a three-pound laptop and a four-pound laptop. trust me. You might also choose a nice bag to carry your computer.

Similarly, battery life is very important if you are (potentially) long away from a wall outlet. Whatever you end up with, make sure it lasts for at least eight hours in real life, whether it’s browsing the web, editing documents, composing emails, or composing notes.

