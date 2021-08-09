Hangouts for iOS and Android users is finally gone





Later this year, traditional Hangouts will no longer work for Enterprise Workspace customers, leaving only Google Chat. Google has now begun the process of retiring apps and websites for free personal accounts with a sigh and a warning.

9to5Google reports that when you open the Hangouts app on Android or iOS today, you’ll see a blue “Hangouts replaced by Google Chat” banner with text at the top.

Last year’s conversation was already in chat and the old conversation will be available later.

Click Details to go to the support documentation. In addition to it,[Gmailでチャットに切り替える]You have the option to tap that button to sign out of the Hangouts mobile app before opening Gmail. This happens even if you already have the standalone Google Chat app installed.

When a user logs out, they will no longer be able to receive notifications from Hangouts or send messages in the app. This is arguably the biggest step in the entire process of shutting down a legacy service by making sure you are not actually using it. However, if you want to continue using the traditional Hangouts app, you can use it by reading your Gmail account after opening the app on your smartphone.

When I visit hangouts.google.com, I get a similar message saying “It’s time to switch to Google Chat.”

Hangouts will end soon. Switch to Google Chat now and continue your Hangouts conversation with the new features.

Google has not yet announced a date when free accounts will not be able to use the classic version of the app altogether. However, for enterprise users, this upgrade will take place in late 2021.

