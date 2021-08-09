Top 15 companies sponsoring H1B visas





An H-1B visa is a ticket to stay and work in the United States after graduation. H-1B visa sponsorship is a highly coveted route for international students to find employment in graduate school.

You can stay in the United States for up to 3 years with an H-1B visa and then extend it for another 3 years.

Your employer must sponsor you to obtain an H-1B visa. Your employer will petition the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on your behalf.

The list of top companies sponsoring H-1B visas is dominated by tech and consulting firms and shows how the talent market is changing. High-tech companies are hiring more MBAs each year.

Based on the 2020 approved visas, the top 15 companies sponsoring H-1B visas * are:

15. Intel

743 Visa approved

Within the next four years, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger hopes the company will regain its crown and manufacture the best semiconductor chips in the world.

To do that, the company needs to get the best talent out there. This could mean more H-1B visa sponsorship and hiring top leaders in the coming years. Good news for international MBA graduates.

14. Apple

748 Visa approved

Apple is one of the largest tech companies in the world, with a market capitalization of no more than $ 1 trillion without top talent.

Technology companies are also adopting MBAs, so the number of H-1B visa applications is expected to increase over the next few years. Apple consistently employs graduates from top schools such as Duke Fuka, Harvard Business School, and NYU Stern.

© Phil Danze / iStock

13. Tech Mahindra

861 visa approved

Tech Mahindra, an Indian multinational tech company, has offices nationwide. The company provides information technology and business processing outsourcing services and is one of the top companies sponsoring H-1B visas for its international MBA talent.

The company’s LinkedIn page states that it focuses on leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, blockchain, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, making it ideal for tech-savvy MBA graduates looking to enter the tech space. increase.

12. Wipro Limited

1,003 Visa approved

Wipro Limited is another Indian multinational seeking international MBA talent in the United States. The company is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company.

It’s also on the list of the best companies to grow your LinkedIn career in 2021, and its benefits include high salaries, flexible working styles, and stock options.

11. Accenture

1,140 visas approved

Consulting is one of the top three industries that attracts MBA talent each year. With a wide range of focus areas such as customer experience, sustainability, automation, supply chain management, innovation, data and analytics, Accenture is a great place to further develop your post-MBA skills.

The company also has a dedicated internal training program that means learning is always available. There are 91 globally connected classrooms offering over 24,000 online courses.

© Pierre Olivier ClementMantion / iStock

10. Facebook

1,184 visas approved

Facebook is the second big tech company on this list to demonstrate its international MBA talent. The company’s workforce has more than doubled since 2017.

MBA talent has many opportunities in businesses that are constantly deploying new product lines such as Lille to Instagram, newsletters to rival substacks, and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

9. IBM

1,284 visa approved

Several recent acquisition announcements show that IBM is expanding and committed to its expertise in hybrid cloud consulting and cloud strategy, as well as container strategy and implementation services.

It also focuses on design and business strategy, technical support, and talent management. This means that companies have a choice of international MBA talent across a wide range of business areas.

8. HCL America

1,303 visa approved

HCL provides the best computer programming solution for MBA graduates who want to accelerate or pivot their careers towards cutting-edge technology.

It covers areas such as the automotive industry, aerospace and defense, media and entertainment, healthcare and capital markets and works in a variety of industries.

The company approved the first 1,303 H-1B visa applications in 2020.

7. Capgemini

1,413 Visa approved

Capgemini is in the midst of rapid growth and 2021 has been a good year for the company so far. The company is another area of ​​digital solution consulting, with a focus on consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services.

6. Google

1,682 visas approved

The stock price of Google’s parent company Alphabet has skyrocketed since current CEO Sundar Pichai acquired Google in 2015.

The company is also a great destination for international MBA graduates seeking an H-1B visa after business school. H-1B visa sponsorship at Google is likely due to international talent-the company had the first approval of 1,682 in 2020. We expect this number to increase as the company continues to do so.

© SpVVK

5. Microsoft

1,790 visa approved

Microsoft’s leadership development program, Microsoft Aspire Experience alone, employs 200 MBA graduates each year.

Within two years, interact with the Global Cohort, meet leading mentors, and work with teams to develop future strategies within the company.

With so many leadership positions open to top talent in the company, it’s no wonder Microsoft ranks among the top companies sponsoring H-1B visas.

4. Cognizant Technology Solutions US

2,000 visas approved

At this point, you’ve noticed the technology that is the thread that runs the list of top companies sponsoring H-1B visas. Sitting just outside the top three is Cognizant, another business consulting, IT, and outsourcing company.

3. Tata Consultancy Services

2,409 visa approved

The kick-off for the top three companies sponsoring H-1B visas is Tata Consultancy Services.

Indian multinationals focus on app development, capacity planning, consulting, payment processing, software management and technology education services.

If you are an international MBA graduate who wants to stay in the United States after business school, Tata is definitely a company worth a look.

© Miscellaneous photo / iStock

2. Infosys

3,512 visas approved

Infosys is a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, it employs the most international MBA personnel in the United States.

H-1B visa sponsorship at Infosys should be a target for international graduates who want to work at the crossroads of current and future technological advances. The company had more than 3,500 H-1B visa petitions first approved in 2020.

1. Amazon

4,774 visas approved

Amazon hires a wave of MBA graduates every year, which is not surprising that the company is at the top of the list of companies sponsoring H-1B visas.

H-1B visa sponsorship on Amazon may increase over the next few years. The company plans to adopt more than 1,000 MBAs in 2021. International MBA graduates in finance, retail, product and program management.

© Miscellaneous photo / iStock

One thing is clear: tech companies are a good place for international MBA graduates to look for a career after business school. While the H-1B visa draw does not guarantee that everyone applying for a visa will stay in the United States, there are obvious benefits to targeting the top companies that sponsor H-1B visas.

And now that the Trump administration’s ban has expired, it’s a good time to become an international MBA graduate in the United States.

Next article:

Why are tech companies adopting more MBAs?

* The data in this article was provided by the US Citizenship and Immigration Department for fiscal year 2020. The number reported is the number of H-1B petitions for which initial approval was given.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessbecause.com/news/visas/7773/companies-that-sponsor-h1b-visas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos