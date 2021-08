Three technical roles currently available in Calgary

Technology companies across the country are looking to grow their teams. Here are just three of the technical roles currently available in Calgary.

Chisel AI Principal Software Developer

As part of a growing engineering team, principal software developers will be a fundamental part of building core AI capabilities in an innovative environment without a legacy of product debt. As new developers of Chisels, they tackle challenges, including building an engineering pipeline that helps machine learning scientists build better models. This role will be a key collaborator of the CTO and will help set the technical foundation of the service.

The ideal candidate has experience building and deploying software products and can demonstrate practical experience in shipping products for large scale use. More than 7 years of experience is required to develop product software using object-oriented languages.

Technical Talent Advisor, Talent Minded

TalentMinded is a subscription-based, full-service, end-to-end talent acquisition solutions company that provides companies with the talent, processes, tools, technologies, and employer branding strategies they need to hire the right talent. increase. The company has a mission to build next-generation talent acquisition solutions and leaders.

TalentMinded is considering adding an intermediate level technical talent advisor to the team. The ideal candidate is a process lover, a desire to learn, a critical thinker, and not afraid to try new things. Technical talent advisors report to the People & Training director to investigate the hiring needs and technical requirements of a company to find out where suitable candidates may live and how to best attract them. We work closely with social media & branding specialists and project managers to ensure that each role works properly, while being responsible for the quality of the talent pipeline for each open role.

Hunter Hub for Specialists, Social Innovation, VP Research, Entrepreneurial Thinking

The Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking is the University of Calgary’s Innovation Hub, aimed at promoting entrepreneurial thinking among students, staff and the community. We are looking for Social Innovation Specialists to help build the university brand and increase community involvement.

Report to the Executive Director of Hunter Hub, Social Innovation Specialists working in all innovation organizations and faculties at the university create, coordinate, communicate and deliver successful and innovative community outreach and engagement activities in entrepreneurship. .. Successful candidates have a background in social innovation, business, entrepreneurship, or education with one or more college degrees in these areas, demonstrating entrepreneurship or talent development expertise.

