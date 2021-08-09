Google co-founder Larry Page permits residence in New Zealand





Born in Lansing, Michigan, Larry Page acquired a New Zealand residence indefinitely for himself and his family.

As CNBC reports, Google co-founders applied for residence in the country last November. There are several routes to residence offered by New Zealand, and the page selected “Investor 1 Residence Visa”. Individuals need to invest $ 7 million (New Zealand $ 10 million) in the country over a three-year period. In return, Page, his partner, and his dependents get indefinite residence rights.

With Page’s estimated net worth of around $ 112 billion, it has always been easy to meet investment requirements. However, because the page wasn’t in New Zealand, I couldn’t process my application in November and couldn’t travel to New Zealand due to pandemic restrictions. The situation changed on January 11th when the Page family filed an urgent application. The reason was emergency medical care to evacuate Page’s son from Fiji. Larry Page then traveled to New Zealand on January 12th.

On February 4, the place of residence was confirmed to have been approved by the national immigration bureau, but as the BBC reports, a question mark on the process, especially given that we are still in a pandemic. Is attached.Immigration adviser Katie Armstrong starred in Radio New Zealand, saying, “We have these GPs or nurses stuck in a tremendous waiting room to get their home, but the rally. teeth [Page] You can enter and become a boom and soon become a resident. “

New Zealand Health Minister Andrew Little defended the parliamentary decision:[His entry] It met all standard requirements for emergency medical care requiring medical evacuation from the island and complied with all the requirements and regulations in place. “

Larry Page resigned as CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet in December 2019. It’s unclear what the page intends to do in the coming hours, but in 2018 Air New Zealand was very interested in his air taxi.

