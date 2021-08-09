Improving Radiation Therapy Innovations to Address Untreated Cancer-Med-Tech Innovation





Dr. Anna Britten, a consultant clinical oncology scholar at the Sussex Cancer Center and director of medical care at Elekta, shares her thoughts on the role AI can play in reducing cancer backlog.

Britain faces the worst cancer crisis in 40 years. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decades of underfunded NHS created a monumental health crisis.

To manage this crisis, the NHS will continue its excellent vaccination campaign, meet the needs of COVID-19 victims (both acute and long-term), and continue to treat all cancer cases that occur in a timely manner. is needed. Before, during, and after multiple pandemic blockades.

A recent report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Radiation Therapy has devised a 6-point COVID-19 recovery plan to save lives and money. In its recommendations, the group is looking for a ring fence investment fund for cutting-edge IT technologies such as software solutions, AI and machine learning products.

With human supervision, AI is used to take over a significant portion of the radiation therapy workflow, increasing capacity, improving access, reducing the backlog of COVID-19 cancer, and more importantly, staff Allows you to spend more time face-to-face. With the patient.

Speed ​​up diagnosis and treatment by expanding the use of technology and AI

Most radiation therapy departments have been able to continue to provide reasonable services during multiple blockades. At this time of unprecedented conflict, the need to adapt has more low fractions (and ultra-low fractions) from long-established radiation therapy protocols aimed at compensating for the reduced provision of surgery and systemic cancer treatment. Brought the transition to painting).

Radiation therapy technology has come a long way thanks to research and development. This is this constant innovation, which is why today we have accurate, fast and increasingly automated workflows for highly effective and highly safe treatments. Among Elektas products are software tools developed for automatic contouring that are essential to adaptive radiotherapy workflows. Contouring is a step in the radiation therapy process that is most subjective and therefore tends to be a weakness in standardization. It requires drawing around targets that need to be treated accurately, and around anatomical structures that need to be avoided, thereby increasing accuracy and reducing side effects.

The Elektas research team has curated thousands of MR image datasets provided by the MR-linac consortium and used them to train automatic contour models. These algorithms are an integral part of the adaptive radiotherapy workflow in which the patient’s radiotherapy plan is adapted daily to the anatomy, pathology, and biology of the day.

Under human supervision, there is no reason why AI can’t contribute significantly to creating faster, safer, and more accurate processes than ever before. From diagnostic investigations to treatment planning, indications, and delivery, AI can help improve cancer outcomes, work on waiting lists, and fill labor shortages.

Innovation needs to occur in conjunction with focused training

Technology can make a big difference in cancer treatment, especially when services are under great pressure. However, if professionals cannot use it effectively, it makes little sense to have highly sophisticated radiation therapy techniques. Therefore, why user development must be done in parallel with innovation.

Intensive training and skill-up radiologists to take on additional responsibilities such as contouring will help accelerate the implementation of advanced techniques such as stereotactic ablation radiation therapy (SABR). As a result, in addition to creating the latest radiotherapy services, we will develop career advances for radiotherapy technologists, leading to a happier and more content workforce. Therefore, education and training has historically been underfunded, 5% of the NHS budget, which was recently recognized at the Online Cancer Summit, and the radiation therapy chairman Tim Farron MP’s APPG is NHS Labor. He admitted that the force had the expertise needed to tackle the untreated portion of COVID-19 cancer, but could only deal with it if the Minister admitted. Recognizing the existence of the cancer medical crisis, we provided significant investment in cancer services and acted swiftly.

Elekta focuses on providing support and training for radiologists and radiologists. The Cloud-Based Contouring and Planning Academy (ECA and EPA) provides the training needed for a global workforce dedicated to providing the best cancer treatments.

