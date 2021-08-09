If you’re still using Google Hangouts, you don’t have enough time to switch





It was last year that Google announced that the time for Google Hangouts service was nearing its end. And now the app users are automatically launched and the platform days seem to be really counted.

Users knew that the Hangouts service would end for a while, but there was no strict deadline by Google, but they had the opportunity to encourage users to switch to Google Chat on their behalf.

If you haven’t jumped to Google Chat yet, it’s time to jump. However, keep in mind that chat is not the only messaging service in town. There are other options as well.

Time to hang up on Hangouts

It’s no surprise to anyone that Google shuts down its Hangouts service. After all, the company announced plans in October, but so far it’s been pretty quiet about when Hangouts will be completely closed. But this week, there were clear signs that users were being kicked out.

As first reported by 9to5Google, users logging in to Hangouts via Android and iOS have recently discovered that they are automatically logged out of the app. “Hangouts are about to end. Switch to Google Chat now and continue your Hangouts conversation. What’s new.”

If you rely on Google Hangouts and find yourself running, don’t panic. It’s time to move to Google Chat, but you can easily log in again.

What should Google Hangouts users do?

Here’s a quick answer to this question: Go to Google Chat. It’s really easy, and to be honest, whether you want to or not, you’ll have to move on to chat. Google may continue to remove features and support from hangouts until even the most enthusiastic hanger-on decides when to depart. Earlier this year, Google told enterprise customers that a “mandatory upgrade” is scheduled for late 2021, so it’s better to move now than to be surprised.

Fortunately, many of the features that were originally in Hangouts have been implemented in chat. You can sign in directly and find all your existing contacts there. Also, all previous messages that were in Hangouts look like this: It’s also there.

Google Chat is the company’s answer to Slack. Slack is a messaging system that enables communication between colleagues in individual or team chat rooms. Your needs have changed over the past year or so and you may be more interested in video calling with your colleagues. That’s where Google Meet comes in (formerly known as Hangouts Meet).

Choosing the right platform for your business

The last 18 months have been a milestone for business communication services. In a pandemic, more and more people are working from home. In short, technology had to intervene to close the physical gap between colleagues and clients.

Services like Zoom have become a popular name, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet are continually improving their services and offering more and more features, and our business is in a fierce battle between all these platforms. Was seen. The real winner is the customer. The willingness to appeal to the vast number of new viewers of video senders is that tech giants are trying to outperform each other, offering more and more functional solutions and better security to beat us. Means.

At first glance, they may all seem to offer similar products, but there are nuances that can make a big difference, from pricing to feature and hardware compatibility. If you don’t know where to start, here’s a look at all the major platforms to help you find the one that’s right for your business.

