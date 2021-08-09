Verizon has expanded its educational technology resources to more than 3 million teachers so as not to leave students behind.





What you need to know:

Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a free next-generation online education portal, will give all educators access to an immersive technology experience that leverages augmented and virtual reality, starting August 23.

246 Title I schools participate in Verizon Innovative Learning, nearly twice the program reaches 511 schools nationwide

5G Verizon Innovative Learning Lab Announced in Miami, 40 New Verizon Innovative Learning Labs Launched at Title I Schools Nationwide

The Verizon Community Forward initiative is expected to revitalize community spaces in cities across the country and provide resource-deficient people with free access to resources and digital skills training.

Basking Ridge, NJ-Many educators suspend 18 months of schooling as school districts across the country recover from one of the most difficult years in history and prepare to resume for face-to-face learning. We are looking for resources that will help our students succeed later. Integrating technology that was more prevalent than ever during a pandemic into the classroom is critical to returning to the school’s season.

Studies show that low-income students are seven months behind in education due to a pandemic 1. Verizon doubles its efforts to keep students from being left behind and provides educational technology resources to support digital inclusion. An example of an initiative to integrate immersive STEM technology into a classroom or community. These efforts are part of a corporate investment to support vulnerable communities, which are expected to exceed $ 3 billion between 2020 and 2025.

Rosestucky Kirk, Verizon’s Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, said: “We continue to provide technology-driven strategies to empower educators to help build the next generation of innovators that will continue to move our world forward.”

Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, Next Generation Learning for Everyone

Verizon has launched a new educational portal, the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ. It is the first to extend the resources of Verizon Innovative Learning, a corporate education initiative that addresses the barriers to digital inclusion, and a proven approach to integrating technology into the classroom. Launched on August 23, the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ provides students with next-generation learning that covers a wide range of subjects from history to biology through access to the latest Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) educational tools. To provide. Education portals help teachers leverage immersive technology and recognize the benefits of leveraging next-generation technology in their lesson planning.

The free educational portal contains content curated by Columbia University, New York University, Arizona State University, and other academic institutions, and offers an immersive AR and VR experience in combination with lesson plans. .. An important part of the portal includes micro-credentialed professional development courses backed by research from our non-profit partner Digital Promise, teaching with a personalized learning path that directly addresses the needs of digital learning. Support people. Verizon Innovative Learning HQ makes next-generation technology available to everyone, including all K-12 teachers across the country.

Advances in educational technology in resource-poor classrooms

As the need for in-class technical resources grows like never before, Verizon continues to expand its Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program. The program provides students and teachers at some Title I schools across the country with technology, access, innovative learning programs, and professional development. Through Digital Promise, the program will welcome 246 new schools from 50 districts nationwide this fall, nearly doubling the scope of the program and providing it to 511 schools nationwide, providing technology resources to nearly 183,000 new students. Offers.

A combination of hands-on learning and cutting-edge technology

Verizon continues to bring the power of 5G technology to resource-poor schools and is announcing the new 5G Verizon Innovative Learning Lab at the Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) Academy in Miami. Enhancing a high-tech learning environment through the high bandwidth and low latency provided by 5G, the lab delivers a more robust and immersive learning experience through technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, AR and VR. Verizon plans to bring 5G technology to more than 100 Verizon Innovative Learning Labs in Title I schools nationwide over the next few years.

To democratize access to next-generation educational technology resources, Verizon has launched 40 new Verizon Innovative Learning Labs at Title I schools across the country. Working with the national non-profit Heart of America and the Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at Arizona State University, the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab program gives students access to robust, hands-on curriculum and learning tools such as VR equipment and 3D printing. Offers. Stations in a custom-designed state-of-the-art experiential learning environment, augmented reality apps, and more.

Promote STEM skill development for future work

Verizon’s ongoing efforts to promote digital inclusion include the launch of a new initiative, Verizon Community Forward. This new program will help revitalize community space and provide resource-deficient people with the skills they need to prepare for the digital workforce and the 5G economy. The program provides STEM education for students from kindergarten to high school, digital literacy training for adults, and human resource development and entrepreneurship learning for both high school and adults through advanced technology and educational resources. Provide an opportunity. Each Innovation Center space is a reconstructed room housed within an existing community space such as a library, recreation center, or community college, and is an exploratory digital STEM-related career path focused on work skills. Provides learning opportunities. The Verizon Community Forward Initiative will begin in September and will open 10 community centers across Portland, Pittsburgh, Houston and Cleveland until 2022.

Activities of Citizen Verizon

All of these efforts are part of Citizen Verizon, the company responsible for business planning for economic, environmental and social progress. Citizen Verizon fulfills its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate and ensuring that people have the skills they need for their future work. To support Verizon. Through Citizen Verizon, the company will provide digital skills training to 10 million young people by 2030, prepare 500,000 individuals for future jobs by 2030, and succeed in the digital economy by 2030. We are committed to supporting 1 million SMEs with our resources. Achieve net zero operational emissions by 2035. For more information on Verizon’s digital inclusion efforts, please visit CitizenVerizon.com.

1 McKinsey & Company. (July 27, 2021). COVID-19 and Education: The protracted impact of unfinished learning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-edtech-resources-leave-no-student-behind The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos