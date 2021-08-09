Google Cloud Digital Reader Certification Learning Course Passes Exam With This Free 6-Hour Course





Learn how to pass the Google Cloud Digital Reader Certification in this 6-hour free course.

This is an important milestone for free cloud certification courses. This is because freeCodeCamp includes all three major cloud service providers (AWS, Azure, GCP).

What is a Google Cloud Certified Cloud Digital Reader?

Digital Leader is a basic certification of Google Cloud and covers the core concepts of cloud and GCP cloud services.

The cloud community has been waiting for years for a GCP Foundational certification similar to AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01) and Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900), but with the release of Google’s Cloud Digital Leader. The wait is finally over.

However, Google has decided to do something else. This was to increase the overall difficulty and scope required to pass this certification. It’s three times more difficult than an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner.

This is because Google has been criticized for being easier (even at the professional level) than AWS and Azure, and the basic credential is considered too easy, so Google responds to these two sentiments. You may be doing it.

Overview of Google Cloud Digital Reader

Google Cloud Digital Leader consists of the following domains:

Setting up a cloud solution environment Planning and configuring a cloud solution Deploying and implementing a cloud solution Ensuring proper operation of a cloud solution Configuring access and security How do you get certified?

Google uses Kryterion as a test center. You can take the exam directly or online.

There are 60 multiple-choice and multi-choice questions, and you need to earn 70% to pass

Google Cloud Digital Leader is $ 99.

Should I just watch the video and pass the exam?

Unlike the CLF-C01 and AZ-900, this basic certification difficulty is due to the complex expression of the question. If you are new to Google, or if this is your first cloud certification, we strongly recommend that you use a paid practice exam.

ExamPro has several paid practice exams along with other study materials to increase your chances of passing.

Visit the freeCodeCamp YouTube channel to start the entire 6.0 hour course.

