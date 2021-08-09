BioLife solution to acquire Sexton Biotechnologies to expand portfolio of cell and gene therapy tools





Sexton’s unique consumables and media products are incorporated into over 50 ongoing cell therapy clinical trials

Sexton is expected to contribute approximately $ 8 million in 2022 revenue

Bothell, WA, August 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / -BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) (“BioLife” or “Company”), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services Cell and gene therapy and the broader biopharmaceutical market is not currently owned by non-owners Public Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc. Announced that it has reached a final agreement to acquire all of its remaining outstanding shares for $ 24 million, taking into account 506,382. Newly issued BioLife common stock. Taking into account clearing preferences, BioLife holds 19.9% ​​of Sexton’s shareholder consideration. The transaction is expected to close on or before September 1, 2021.

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto / BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

Sexton’s portfolio of bioproduction tools is biologically defined as a unique sealed vial for final dose packaging of cell therapy, human platelet lysate (HPL) medium, fetal bovine serum or human serum used in cell production. Includes alternatives and automated cell processing equipment. The products that define these classes are currently being incorporated into more than 50 ongoing clinical trials of new cell and gene therapies. Sexton spun out of Cook Regentec in 2019 with seed funding from BioCrossroads, BioLife Solutions, Casdin Capital and Cook Regentec.

Mike Rice, CEO of BioLife, commented: The product greatly complements our portfolio and enables BioLife to strengthen its relationship with the marquee base of cell and gene therapy developers. We welcome the Sexton team to BioLife and look forward to leveraging their strengths to accelerate the growth of the entire platform. “

BioLife will maintain all Sexton team members and current facilities in the 16 Tech Innovation District in downtown Indianapolis.

AbyJ, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of BioLife. Dr. Mathew said: Synergistic with our portfolio and supported by an ever-growing literature highlighting the benefits of using Sexton’s solutions. “

Dr. Sean Werner, Cell Processing Platform, President of Sexton Biotechnology and Chief Technology Officer of BioLife after the closing, said: Our mission. Our corporate culture is highly aligned and we look forward to joining BioLife’s growing team and continuing to drive the adoption of bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapy. “

Transaction benefits

Expanding our product portfolio to serve the cell and gene therapy markets

Opportunity for cross-selling

BioLife will take full advantage of its extensive global relationship with its growing global sales team and leading cell and gene therapy companies to drive sales of Sexton products.

The five Sexton sales team will promote BioLife’s portfolio of bioproduction tools and services, including CryoStor and HypoThermosol bioconservation media. ThawSTAR Automated water-free thawing product. evo cold chain management platform. SciSafe Biological Storage Service; and CBS and Sterling Freezer.

Economic Impact of Acquisition of Sexton Biotechnology

BioLife expects the acquisition of Sexton to impact our performance in the following ways:

Sexton’s revenue contribution in 2021 is expected to be approximately $ 2 million based on the expected end date of September 1. BioLife 2021’s total revenue is expected to range from $ 108 million to $ 117 million, including Sexton’s revenue contribution. 2022 revenue from Sexton is expected to be approximately $ 8 million.

The transaction is expected to increase moderately against adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) after 2022.

Roderick de Greef, Chief Financial Officer of BioLife, said: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin is 30%. “

About Sexton Biotechnology

Sexton Biotechnologies is a profitable biotechnology company focused on developing and selling bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapy. The company was founded in 2019 as a spin-out of Cook Regentec, a life sciences incubator / accelerator. Sexton develops dedicated cell and gene therapy (CGT) tools and media that allow flexible automation and scaling of the cell manufacturing process, increasing the likelihood of positive clinical outcomes, time to market, failure In terms of points, labor costs will be reduced. Sexton’s portfolio includes the liquid processing system Signata CT-5, the CellSeal platform for cryopreservation tools and filling / finishing systems, and human platelet lysate growth supplements. For more information, please visit www.sextonbiotechnologies.com.

About BioLife solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapy. Our portfolio includes our own CryoStor frozen media and HypoThermosol shipping and storage media, the ThawSTAR family of automated water-free thawing products, evo cold chain management systems, high-capacity ultra-low temperature freezers for custom bio-origin systems, Stirling Ultracold. Includes ULT freezer and SciSafe biological materials. storage. For more information, visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.savsu.com, www.custombiogenics.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter. please.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

Except for the historical information contained in this document, this presentation contains forward-looking statements in the sense of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the acquisition of Sexton Biotechnologies. Sexton), the company that implements the company’s expected financial performance and business strategy after the acquisitions in 2019, 2020 and 2021 have been completed, the acquisition of Sexton has been put on hold and affected the pandemic of COVID-19. To realize all or part of the expected business and operations, especially the expected synergies between the company and Sexton after the completion of the Sexton acquisition, and the expected profits associated with the Sexton acquisition. 2021 including the company’s capabilities, the potential usefulness of the company’s products and market services, and the company’s ability to cross-sell products and services es, the products the company acquires upon completion of the Sexton acquisition, and Sexton’s revenue. Guidance on performance for the year and 2022, and guidance-related adjusted net income per share (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP), including potential earnings growth over the next three to four years, and Potential market expansion (including impacting COVID-19 in consideration of the acquisition of Sexton and the acquisitions of 2019, 2020 and 2021) Pandemic, synergistic cell and gene therapy manufacturing tools and services or The company’s projected future growth strategy, including technology acquisitions, regulatory approvals and / or commercial manufacturing of your products, and potential customer revenues. All statements other than those of historical facts are statements that may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, and many risks, uncertainties, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. Affected by assumptions. Abandonment of all termination terms for the acquisition of Sexton, the risk that the acquisition may not be completed within the terms or time frame expected by the company, due to the acquisition of Sexton (or the acquisition of the company in 2019, 2020 and 2021) ), Market adoption of the company’s products (including recently acquired products of the company, including those of Sexton if acquired), acquisition of Sexton (or acquisition of the company in 2019, 2020 and 2021) Ability Company Performance, Company Ability to Continue Business Strategy, Uncertainty Third Party Market Forecast, Market Volatility, Competition, Litigation, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, and Securities and Exchange Commission Information about other factors listed in the Risk Factors Listed in the Submitted Documents. Form 10-K Annual Report, Form 10-Q Quarterly Report, and Form 8-K Current Report. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document or to reflect any events or circumstances that have occurred since the date of this document, except as required by applicable law. ..

Description of non-GAAP measures for financial performance:

As used in this press release, adjusted net income per share (non-GAAP) means GAAP net income / loss per share adjusted on a per-share basis. Changes in the value of conditional consideration, fluctuations in the fair value of investments, fluctuations in the fair value of warrant liabilities and income tax benefits. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA (GAAP net income / (loss) paid interest / (income), income tax, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, inventory step-up costs, losses. To adjust and define). Asset disposal, changes in the fair value of conditional consideration, changes in the fair value of investments and changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities) divided by GAAP earnings. When analyzing our performance, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as a substitute for equivalent financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

contact address:

CompanyRoderick de GreefChief Financial Officer (425) [email protected]

InvestorsLHA Investor RelationsJody Cain (310) [email protected]

https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-to-acquire-sexton-biotechnologies-to-expand-cell-and -gene-therapy-tools-portfolio-301350856 .html

Source BioLife Solutions, Inc.

