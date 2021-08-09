Google One cloudstorageallyouneedtoknow | Hub





For people on the move, it’s imperative that they have access to all their important content whenever they need it. No one wants to risk getting involved in a meeting or special event by accidentally leaving something on another device. And if you’re the type that holds all 1000 of your holiday snaps, you don’t want to sacrifice any memory for phone storage.

With Google One cloud storage, you can manage all your online content from any device. Securely store your important files, photos, etc. through Google Drive, Gmail, Google Photos. If you ask us, it sounds too convenient to let go.

Google One provides extended storage space to keep all your important content safe. You can also easily back up your photos, contacts and other device data from your mobile phone. So you don’t have to worry about losing what you care about. If you break or lose your smartphone, you can transfer important things to your new device in minutes.

One of our favorite features is that you can share Google One with up to 5 friends and family, 6 people including yourself. Whether it’s your grandma’s birthday dinner or your best friend’s bachelorette party, there’s plenty of space left for the whole family.

Get Google One on Three for 3 months

If you have 3 customers, you are currently offering 100GB of Google One cloud storage for 3 months. You can sign up from our promotion page. Enter your details and payment information into Google and we will send you a text message with a link to complete your registration. After a 3-month trial, you can choose whether to keep your subscription. Membership is automatically renewed for a smooth experience. If you decide you don’t need it, you can cancel it online at any time by checking the settings in your Google One account.

