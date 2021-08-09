Tomorrow’s community is smart and urban, everything works as a concept





The rendering of the plaza on the National Landing’s 1900 Crystal Drive is easy to walk in … [+] It leaves sustainability and high-tech features behind the scenes.

JBG Smith

The pandemic has helped urban areas, workers fleeing office spaces, and residents looking for more comfortable and remote living spaces.

At the same time, the pandemic has also created large-scale growth opportunities for some employers like Amazon. That growth is just one way to move the company to more office space in Arlington County, Virginia. Over the next decade, nearly 25,000 jobs will be added to the region.

Those jobs come with a need for talent. But how can a company attract talent even if it doesn’t have the right place to live?

This is a question asked by real estate developer JBG SMITH when sketching plans for the multipurpose project National Landing, which currently offers 6.8 million square feet of office space and 2,856 homes. More than 800 residential units are under construction, with an additional 7.2 million square feet open for development.

In addition, JBG SMITH serves as a development partner for Amazon’s 4.8 million square foot second headquarters and as a master developer at Virginia Tech’s $ 1 billion innovation campus.

One of the things that makes development unique and attractive is the move into 5G.

Matt Kelly, CEO of JBG SMITH, describes this digital placemaking exercise. It was very different from many tech companies doing it to make their data accessible. We want to create a digital infrastructure for our customers, just as they want to be here. Inevitably, they also use connectivity to serve their customers.

Kelly describes the project as a city within the city, with an area similar in size and size to downtown Austin.

This development focuses on placemaking to create an attractive physical environment. This, in Kelly’s view, means finding the right partner. So, starting with AT & T, JBG SMITH has rolled out a smart city with distributed high-speed wireless and redundant fiber networks, including 5G operability, on a large scale.

Attractiveness to 5G

I think 5G is great, why? Why are you better than us today? Shiraz Hasan, vice president of partner ecosystem and innovation at AT & T, explains that 5G services can bring computing capabilities very close to edge devices.

This particular location has a virtual data center that can meet your computing needs locally without having to go to a data center in town. Therefore, doing this with a hyperscaler can significantly improve the performance of your application.

Properly configured, 5G computing capabilities will be available to tenants. For example, National Landing retailers can leverage their infrastructure to increase security and accuracy in executing transactions. Retail shoppers can then use 5G devices to look at T-shirts and shoes and use those pictures on the device to visualize them to a person. This kind of unique immersive experience within a retail store can help retailers in physical stores to withstand the pressure of e-commerce.

Movie fans can have an immersive experience in the cinema lobby by interacting with the holographic actors who have appeared in the movies they have just watched. From a health care perspective, 5G provides specialists with the ability to perform tasks remotely, eliminating the need to fly.

Surgery will be the ultimate goal, but we aren’t there yet, Hasan said. Healthcare must resolve its responsibilities before that. I was taking a step forward for my baby.

Looking at current household-level trends, market research firm Parks Associates predicts that mobile-only households will decline as fixed broadband networks grow. Mobile alone is easy and affordable, so it probably won’t go away altogether, but Parks believes it won’t exceed 13% of US households and is affordable with the new wireless. As the availability of home broadband options increases, the proportion of mobile-only households may decrease. Technology like 5G.

Consumers now have more internet-connected devices, and each device needs its own internet connection for it to function properly. In addition, the device works best through a dedicated connection to your home rather than a mobile hotspot. On average, consumers own 13 connected devices. 15% of broadband households own 6 or more smart home devices. And 74% have a home network router.

The pandemic also highlighted the importance of broadband connectivity. According to a Parks Associates 2020 COVID-19 survey, 53% of consumers value broadband services more than they did six months ago. The company estimates that US broadband providers will add 5.2 million new subscriptions in 2020.

Why are you here now?

JBG SMITH is making big bets on city life when many people have moved to the suburbs.

According to Kelly, he is now seeing a reversal in itself. City rents have returned to their pre-pandemic state.

But the basis for this move and investment in space was that there weren’t enough homes to meet the demand. Even after JBG SMITH has developed thousands of units in the pipeline, it’s still not enough. Amazon is expected to grow employment in the region over the next decade, so we need to consider more than 10 times the housing planned by JBG.

The 5G partnership with AT & T provides this new residential component with the speed, ubiquitous and security to work comfortably at home. Kelly is excited to offer it as an amenity to the inhabitants there.

He said the use cases are endless. I don’t even know what will help tomorrow today. All these types of digital amenities that are very attractive to consumers and allow them to perform better as landlords.

In talking to Kelly about JBG’s return on investment, he explained that the company put capital at the forefront and invested in the right to use the CBRS spectrum. JBG, along with AT & T, will work with Arlington County to manage fiber assets and deploy other layers of infrastructure as virtual assets within or on local buildings. The company is also considering a joint venture for physical components. Kelly hopes to develop an edge data center that requires space nearby while giving residents access to faster processing power. He also explained that there would then be a direct economic benefit. But the far greater benefit is to strengthen the environment and make it where more customers want to be.

He said it’s like leasing space to amenities that you know your customers want. You may come back, but we have everything you need to create an attractive environment for your residents to stay in.

Despite incredible demand and additional equipment, real estate research and data firm Zonda does not anticipate rising rents in its market. The company monitors large companies and the work they bring locally, including requirements for local employment. The key to housing projects in these developments is to make them readily available at home. Zonda believes that one-bedroom and two-bedroom units perform better than one-bedroom studios because they require space to work from home.

One of the property managers operating at National Landing is Common, a coving manager and developer. The company manages 216 units of colliding components in the building, and rents for furnished apartments start at less than $ 1,000 per month, well below the average monthly price of $ xxx.

According to the company’s research, multipurpose development is on the rise, and more and more developers are imagining projects with components to live, work, and play.

Dan Doyle, Senior Vice President and COO of The Beach Company’s Real Estate Development Group, says his new reliance on remote work and changing lifestyle preferences has driven his company to versatility.

Residents are attracted to the multipurpose community because of their convenience, ease of walking, and the idea of ​​live workplay, he said. Onsite retail and dining provided by the mixed-use community helps maintain mutually beneficial relationships between retail owners and residents. Resident’s foot traffic often outperforms a stand-alone retail business during a recession because it helps maintain retail products in multipurpose development. In addition, repetitive businesses and opportunities to build community-based customer loyalty benefit commercial services.

Multipurpose projects like Jasper at The Beach Company focus on people-to-people connections … [+] Use technology and other equipment.

Beach company

The Beach Company is primarily developing in smaller markets where equipment like 5G is not planned, but is increasing options to provide better connectivity. But Doyle points out that technology is not as important as human connections.

He said mixed-use projects create a sense of community that can be identified by the population. Facilities such as state-of-the-art health and wellness studios, rooftop pools and lounges, pet parks, electric vehicle charging stations and plenty of parking lots attract residents who prioritize the convenience provided by the multipurpose community.

Doyle believes cities are playing a more active role in attracting businesses due to factors such as housing availability, new construction, low living costs and quality of life.

The Beach Company recently completed its headquarters in Charleston with a waterfront multipurpose project called The Jasper, which includes luxurious office space, 219 multifamily units, and 25,000 square feet of retail space.

These projects offer many opportunities for us to learn how to lead a happier and healthier life.

Kelly said he was most excited about what he couldn’t imagine now, about National Landing. Enterprises have all the usual obstacles and interferences of high-density communities, but especially to innovate in a live theater environment where they have to navigate all sorts of things, such as busy sidewalks, busy streets and noise. I’m here. The solution to be best-in-class needs to address exactly those issues.

