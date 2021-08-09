Find and support local bookstores on Google Maps





Today is America’s National Book Lovers Day We make excuses to celebrate our love for written words, so we search and map the top trends in the United States for fellow book lovers out there. I collected it. Well, it’s worth bookmarking.

Page-turning book trends Search on Dewey Decimal and above systems: So far this year, millions of book-related searches have been done on Google Maps, with searches increasing 111% from the same day in 2020. It peaked on July 11th. ?? Sweet Escape: This year we were looking for a book to bring us to another time, place, world. The top five genres of “best … books” on Google search include fantasy, science fiction, mystery, historical novels, and 2021 fiction. On the other hand, others say love, life, heroes and villains: comic books are uncountable? Over 40 states have at least one cartoon bookstore in the top 10 searched bookstores. Florida leads the pack with eight. A comic bookstore in the top 10 most searched bookstores on Google Maps. Give up on your local bookstore.

Now that you have the literary inspiration for reading your next book, here are some tips for tracking and supporting independent bookstores nearby. And if you’re wondering where to store and display your latest novels, not just you, don’t worry. In January, bookshelf search interests hit a record high. Here are some tips to keep these home libraries growing while showing your love for local bookstores.

Find a bookstore near you and save it in the list for future visits. In the middle of your recent reading, is it itching to find a place to buy your next reading? Google Maps App[探索]Use the tabs to find a bookstore near you. Scroll through your local favorites list to find information such as reviews, opening hours, and locations. Use business profile attributes even if the bookstore is black-owned or suitable for LGBTQ. Once you find your favorite place[保存]Tap the button to add it to an existing list or start a new location for you in the future. Follow other people’s recommendations on Google Maps. Want to find the latest local bookstores in the block or the ones with the best selection of used books?Follow bookstore enthusiasts and local guides alongside Google Maps for recent reviews, recommendations, and photos.[更新]You can easily find it on the tab. To follow a public profile, simply tap the follow button on someone’s profile and it will be updated when you post a review or photo. Here are some recommendations from local guides on both coasts. If you’re in New York City, local guides love book culture. Some people in Los Angeles recommend The Book Jewel. Show your love for your local bookstore. Leave reviews, add photos, update time and other missing details about your favorite bookstore so other bookworms can find and learn where you like. please.

