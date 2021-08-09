12 Ways to Make Really Bad Technology Decisions





When you look at new technologies, are you excited to try all the latest innovations like a candy store kid? Perhaps the leader of your organization is a tech gambler and are you ready to choose a vendor without sufficient analysis and due diligence? Or did a procurement manager, project management office, or business stakeholder make a technology choice through a thorough investigation that would keep an organization awakening to innovation and plunging into the swamp of legacy platforms?

These technology-buying personas are found in many organizations and can undermine the ability of technology leaders to make wise and timely technology choices. Accidental technology choices lead to wasted effort and technical debt, but an overly systematic approach slows the pace of innovation and disrupts experimentation, wise risk-taking, and agile culture.

These personas can upset the technology decision-making process in every way, from disrupting an organization’s technology-assessment process to compromising decisions about when to invest in technology and the products and services to consider. Here are 12 anti-patterns to watch out for. If you want to make wise technology decisions, don’t do the following:

Accept executive opinion as final decision

When a CEO or another influential executive asks a technology team to buy and implement a particular technology solution, it’s important to step back a bit to understand the rationale. What problem is this leader trying to solve? And how well does the solution meet your expectations? We often hear that tech leaders accept the voice of executives as a decree and do not take steps to streamline their approach or offer alternatives.

One solution is to create a discipline that creates and presents a one-page vision statement that focuses on a problem, opportunity, or value proposition. A well-developed vision statement defines goals, but is not normative in terms of solutions or implementations. Even if the technical team fills this out on behalf of executives, it often leads to discussions and debates about multiple solutions.

Do not seek or consider customer feedback

As engineers, we sometimes make the same mistakes that executives make when jumping into implementations. We are aware of the problem, know the solution, and the sense of urgency is driving us to implement the fix. Unfortunately, you can easily provide unmarked functionality by not including the customer’s voice in the decision-making process, or by understanding (or not) the benefits to the customer. In many cases, organizations cannot even formally define who the customers of a particular technology project are.

When developing end-user applications by defining roles and personas, defining customers is easy. However, finding a customer role can be more difficult when considering back-end features such as infrastructure, security features, middleware, libraries, and web services. But engineers are also part of the business. An architect, business analyst, or technology lead can act on behalf of a customer’s role when implementing back-end technology. Ask them to provide requirements, identify acceptance criteria, make trade-off decisions, and assess satisfaction with the implemented solution.

Ignore existing standards and technologies

Historically, technical departments have struggled to create and maintain documentation, and communicate and manage standards. As a result, when urgent or most important requirements surface, you are more likely to look for new solutions than to investigate and reuse existing features.

This approach often leads to redundant features, half-developed solutions, and spikes in technical debt. Adding steps to a research internal solution before or as part of a research on a new solution is a simple area where reuse can be increased. When people recommend new technologies, we create a process for estimating upgrades to legacy platforms and integrating technologies with similar capabilities.

Fostering a one-vendor, one-approach technology culture

Have you ever heard someone emphasize that “it was an x-shop” as a way to reduce research, reviews and reviews of other vendors and technologies? Having standard and preferred vendors is one thing. The other is that you are unaware of third-party features and interfere with discussions about alternatives.

Allowing the voice of a few strong platform advocates can drown research and experimentation and lead to costly mistakes. Technology leaders need to openly address this cultural anti-pattern, especially if it keeps people from asking questions or challenging current thinking.

I guess build or buy is the only option

There is a wide gray zone between building a solution with custom code and purchasing SaaS or other technology that provides out-of-the-box functionality. In the meantime, you’ll have the opportunity to take advantage of highly configurable low-code and no-code platforms, commercial partnerships, and open source technologies.

Therefore, building and purchasing is oversimplified. A better set of questions is whether the features you need will help differentiate your business, and what type of solution will offer more innovation and flexibility in the long run.

Assume that the API meets your integration needs

Even modern SaaS and many enterprise systems offer APIs and other integration options. However, cataloging integration hooks is just the beginning of an investigation into whether they meet your business needs. What kind of data does the API expose? Are the required views and transactions supported? Is it easy to connect data visualization tools and machine learning tools? Does the API work well? Also, are there any basic usage costs that need to be considered?

Approaches for accelerating integration feature reviews include these three ways to validate the API and leverage the lowcode development platform.

Unable to perform social due diligence

When faced with a long list of possible solutions, credible sources can help us narrow the competition. Reading blogs, white papers, reviews, research reports, and watching webinars, keynotes, and online tutorials are all important learning steps. However, one of the tools that is often left behind is to leverage social networks to consult professionals. Two places to start are IDG TechTalk and #CIOChat, where many experts provide advice and share alternative solutions.

Skip proof of concept

The arts, technologies, and sciences for choosing a technology include the design and execution of a proof-of-concept solution (PoC) that tests assumptions and tests key strategic requirements. PoC is especially important in validating new technologies and evaluating SaaS platforms, but even using agile spikes to review third-party technology components accelerates decision making and avoids costly mistakes. Useful for.

The biggest mistake is that you believe in what you’ve read, you trust the vendor, or you’re skipping PoC because you’re under too much time pressure. Even if PoC turns technology into a green light, what you learn from PoC can help you prioritize a viable implementation.

Create an elaborate decision matrix

If many people are involved in the review and evaluation of new tools and technologies, one of the common approaches to facilitating data-driven decision making is to create a spreadsheet of the decision matrix. .. Features and features are weighted by importance and evaluated by the review committee. The spreadsheet calculates the aggregate score.

Unfortunately, these tools can quickly get out of hand if too many people are involved, too many features are selected, or any weight is assigned. Spreadsheets will eventually prioritize the author’s tastes, and people lose track of what needs to be strategically evaluated by looking at all the bells and whistles.

Take a step back before embarking on a decision matrix. Instead of having too many reviewers evaluate a long list of features, consider extracting the characteristics of your solution to the essence of your business problem.

Ignore long-term architecture, lifecycle, and support considerations

We strongly support evaluating technology based on ease of use and time to value, but that long-term architecture, maintenance, and support considerations are not important or require evaluation. It doesn’t mean.

It’s important to decide when to evaluate them, what are the key considerations, who will be involved in the review, and how long to invest in the evaluation. A good way to do this is to separate the gating concerns that the technical team should consider at the beginning of the assessment from the long-term factors that enter the decision-making process.

Skip SLAs, data protection, and security reviews

Time pressure or (blind) trust in the technology of choice is no excuse to underestimate service level agreement (SLA) reviews and vendor security and data protection practices. The key to a successful review is that you have the necessary expertise, bargaining skills, tools, and an efficient assessment process. As a result, technicians and business sponsors do not see reviews as bottlenecks.

Large organizations that perform SLAs, data protection, and security reviews in-house need to be time-efficient and focus on aligning their assessments with maximum risk. SMEs with inadequate expertise need to look for outsiders with solution domain expertise.

Delay financial and legal reviews

At the end of my list, but certainly important is the financial and legal reviews. The anti-patterns here are too long to attract the experts needed to do them.

Keep in mind that many SaaS offerings, API services, and cloud-native technologies have consumption-based pricing models, and operating costs may not meet budget or financial constraints. Legal reviews are especially important for companies in regulated industries and those doing business globally, and in both cases reviewing compliance factors can be particularly time consuming. Delays can be costly for both financial and legal reviews.

Incorporate your financial and legal expertise without waiting for the technical review process to complete. My advice is to bring them in first and ask them to consider what needs to be reviewed early on before deciding on a technology choice. In addition, don’t overwhelm your financial and legal resources with too many assessments in progress at one time.

For many companies, trying to coordinate multiple technology ratings is impractical, and leaders need to prioritize their shopping efforts. If so, I promise you that smart, comprehensive and efficient technical reviews are possible.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoworld.com/article/3626456/12-ways-to-make-really-bad-technology-decisions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos