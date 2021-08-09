Samsung’s de facto leader imprisoned for bribes will be released on parole.





Lee Jae-yong of Seoul, the de facto leader of the vast Samsung conglomerate imprisoned for bribes, will be released on Friday, according to the South Korean Ministry of Justice.

The Parole Commission meets on Monday to release Lee and 800 other prisoners prior to the National Liberation Day of August 15 to commemorate the end of South Korea’s Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. Decided to do. South Korea often amnesty or amnesty prisoners to celebrate major national holidays.

Lee Jae-yong has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for bribing former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached for corruption and abuse of power. was doing. ..

Lee Kun-hee, chairman of Samsung, has been running a conglomerate as vice chairman of Samsung since his father was incapacitated by a heart attack in 2014. His father died last October and Lee is his only son.

Samsung is the largest and most lucrative of the handful of family-owned conglomerates or conglomerates that helped South Korea transform from a war-torn agricultural economy into a global export power. Samsung Electronics alone, the Group’s electronics sector, accounts for almost one-fifth of the country’s total exports.

But Koreans are also fed up with repeated corruption scandals among the chaebols. Lees’ father was convicted twice on bribery and other corruption charges, but never spent a day in jail, and Samsung convinced many to be out of control.

Koreans are divided on whether Lee is worth parloring.

Outside the Ministry of Justice, where the Parole Commission met on Monday, activists opposed Mr Lee’s parole, and walking him without his sentence was excessive generosity to businessmen convicted of corruption. Said that it is another example of.

Prior to Mr Lee’s parole, the Ministry of Justice said it would be easier for well-behaved prisoners to apply for parole. To date, the ministry has rarely released parole on prisoners who have served less than 70 percent of their term. Lee has finished 60% of his term, and critics have accused the ministry of amending the parole guidelines in his favor.

However, according to a recent survey, the majority of South Koreans supported Mr Lee’s early release from prison. Other business tycoons, professional business lobbies, and even some politicians campaigning for the presidential election in March next year are calling for Lee’s release.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said that Vice Chairman Lee was included in the list of people to be released on parole in light of domestic and global economic conditions as the Covid 19 pandemic prolongs.

Samsung is run by an army of professional managers. But those who supported Mr Lee’s parole argued that his imprisonment created uncertainty when South Korean tech giants needed to make bold investments and acquisitions amid a global chip shortage. did.

Local media said Lee was trapped, Samsung postponed important strategic decisions, including the location of a $ 17 billion chip factory in the U.S., and rival chip makers such as TSMC and Intel made significant investments. By reporting that, the public’s anxiety was raised. ..

However, it was unclear how actively he could be involved in Samsung’s management after Mr Lee was released on parole. He has been banned from returning to work for five years, and the Ministry of Justice has not lifted the ban.

Lee also faces other legal issues. He is being tried on separate criminal charges for stock manipulation and unfair trading. Lee said he was innocent.

