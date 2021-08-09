Use AI to help chip design





Technology company Synopsys, a close-up of a sign with a logo at Silicon Valley headquarters in Mountain … [+] View, CA, May 3, 2019. (Photo by SmithCollection / Gado / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Synopsys became a hot topic in 2020, with Google, NVIDIA, and Cadence Design currently attending the party. What’s ahead?

Preface

Modern semiconductor design requires years of engineers with state-of-the-art EDA design tools. But the semiconductor outlook and the world around us are revolutionizing with hundreds of new chips, primarily driven by AI. Thought leaders of some entrepreneurs say that as hardware development becomes more agile and autonomous, the expensive and time-consuming chip design process can be reduced from a few years to a few months. I think. And the main thing in a new kind of agile design tool is AI itself.

Outlook for semiconductor design

The discussion began in earnest when EDA leader Synopsys announced DSO.ai, Design Space Optimization AI. This is a software product that allows you to place silicon components (layouts) on the chip to reduce area and more autonomously identify the best way to reduce power consumption. While improving performance. DSO.ai was able to use reinforcement learning to evaluate billions of alternatives to design goals and create designs that were significantly better than those created by talented engineers. The size of the problem / resolution space that DSO.ai deals with is staggering. There are like 1090,000 possible ways to place components on the chip. This is compared to the 10360 moves possible in Go games learned by Google AI in 2016. Reinforcement learning can play Go better than world champions, so if you’re willing to spend your math time, you’ll probably be able to design better chips. It.

The results are very impressive: with 21% lower power and 18% faster operating frequency, reducing engineering time from 6 months to just 1 month. In a recent interview, Synopsys founder and co-CEO Aart de Geus revealed that Samsung has a working chip designed with DSO.ai in-house. This is certainly the world’s first use of AI to create chip layouts in production from RTL to tapeout.

Recently, Google, like NVIDIA, published the results of doing something similar. And Cadence Design Systems has announced an AI-based optimization platform similar to Synopsys DSO.ai. Before looking at these efforts, let’s back up a bit and take a look at the entire semiconductor design space. A good place to start is the Gajski-Kuhn chart, which outlines all the steps of chip design along three axes. The movement level at which the architect defines the behavior of the chips, the structural level at which the architect determines how the chips are organized, and the geometry level at which the engineer defines how the chips are placed.

All semiconductor design teams work along the three axes of the specification. What do you look for in a tip … [+] How to do it, and how to build it. Each step is spirally fed to the next step.

Synopsys

Based on this model, each step towards the center (when the team tapes the chip to the manufacturing partner) sends the work of the next phase clockwise. So far, all AI applications have been in geometric space, or physical design, to deal with the decline of Moore’s Law.

Synopsys DSO.ai

As explained at launch, Synopsys DSO.ai was the first entrant to apply AI to the physical design process, consuming less power and higher frequencies than the best experienced designs can produce. We have created a floor plan that occupies less space. What I really noticed was the serious impact of AI on productivity. DSO.ai users were able to achieve what it took weeks for a team of experts in days.

Google Research and NVIDIA Research

The two companies have produced a research treatise explaining the use of reinforcement learning to support the physical design of floor plans. In the case of Google, AI is being used to lay out floor plans for next-generation TPU chips, and the company is investigating additional uses for AI, such as architectural optimization.

NVIDIA is similarly focused on floor plans, which are similarly unmanageable outcomes, and with all the computing power in-house, NVDIA continues to eat its own dog food and use AI. I hope to design a better AI chip.

Similarly, NVIDIA used its GPUs to optimize floor plans for future GPU chips.

NVIDIA Cadence Design Systems enters the market

Cadence recently launched an intelligent chip explorer called Cerebrus to optimize the physical design process with reinforcement learning. The newly announced platform is similar in functionality to DSO.ai, launched by Synopsys in March 2020, with a focus on physics, not to be confused with Wafer Scale Engine AI maker Cerebras. Google and NVIDIA may have sufficient resources and skills to develop their own AI to optimize their designs, but the vast majority of semiconductor companies and projects choose tools from EDA vendors. increase. The entrance to cadence seems to solidify reinforcement learning methods as the next major change in design methodologies. We believe that AI will become more prevalent as designers become accustomed to letting machines decide on layouts and increasing competitive pressure.

Conclusions and prospects

Good research done by NVIDIA and Google reinforces the message to designers that AI-driven optimizations need to be quickly considered to improve performance, cost, and energy consumption. NVIDIA and Google are undoubtedly focusing on this effort to create better GPU and cloud TPU platforms to enhance their competitiveness. We believe that rumors that these companies may enter the EDA tools market are unfounded. AI optimization is a tool that helps you improve your products and services.

The Cadence Design Systems entry has also validated this approach, which will accelerate industry momentum. However, while Cadence has just begun his journey, Synopsys is enjoying pole position and is off to a good start for at least a year. Synopsys customers such as Samsung have already taped out designs created on DSO.ai.

Now, the question is, what about The Rest of the Story? Using AI in physics design is great, but in our view it’s just the beginning, and probably only 10% of the opportunities. It has a wealth of fields to collect along the axis of motion and the axis of structure, creating an optimization spiral throughout the design workflow. We look forward to hearing what Synopsys co-CEO Aart de Geus is saying on this topic during his keynote speech at the Hot Chips conference on August 23.

stay tuned!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/karlfreund/2021/08/09/using-ai-to-help-design-chips-has-become-a-thing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos