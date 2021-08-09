Tech Startup Log 9 Materials Raises $ 8.5 Million in Fundraising Round Led by Amara Raja Batteries





Advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials said Monday that it had raised $ 8.5 million in a funding round led by Amara Raja Batteries.

Log 9 Materials said in a statement that the company has also entered into a equity partnership and collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL), a leading manufacturer of industrial and automotive batteries.

ARBL is the anchor investor in this funding round and has invested $ 5 million (Rs 37).

Existing investors, including Exfinity Ventures and Sequoia Capital India’s surge program, added that they were also part of a Series A + funding round, along with a new investor clutch.

“The new investor, like the existing one, has invested about $ 8.5 million in an ongoing $ 10 to $ 12 million Series A + round,” the company said.

The new funding raised will be used to expand the capacity and business development efforts of Log 9’s latest innovation, Rapid Charging Battery technology. RapidChargingBattery technology has already completed a successful pilot and will be commercially available in October 2021.

Bangalore-based start-up said, “ARBL’s investment in Log 9 Materials focuses on entering new green technologies, a bold” energy and mobility “strategy announced by the company in June this year. Said to be part. And solutions. “

Apart from creating new growth tools, these initiatives will include expansions and investments that will help ARBL maintain technical and business leadership in the area of ​​”energy and mobility,” the statement added. ..

“The partnership with ARBL will drive the large-scale commercialization of fast-charging batteries. It will play a major role in Log 9 in the future and will ultimately be an advanced cytochemistry frontrunner. And will be one of the largest Indian players, ”said Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO of Log 9 Materials.

“In the coming months of 2021, Log 9 aims to bring breakthrough fast-charging battery technology to end users on a large scale,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shinharu said the company’s aluminum fuel cell development and progress will also take place in parallel, including pilot and OEM-level vehicle integration.

According to the statement, ARBL is expected to become a key partner in expanding Log 9’s battery and fuel cell technology manufacturing operations, while boosting R & D work on Log 9’s ongoing projects. ..

ARBL Executive Director Vikramadithya Gourineni said the company’s investment in Log 9 Materials is in line with its plans to invest in cutting-edge technology to accelerate its evolution into an “Energy & Mobility” company.

“This will be the first of a series of interesting developments we plan to undertake in the future. In this rapidly changing technology outlook, we do not believe in a” universal “approach. I was convinced that there was room for interaction of multiple technology solutions for different applications, “he added.

According to Log 9 Materials, the “strategic angels” who also participated in the latest funding round are Rajesh Yabaji and Chanakya Hridaya, co-founders of the logistics industry Unicorn Blackbuck. Premji Invest, Partner, Rajesh Ramaiah; Desikan Sundarajan, MD, Equinor and Faiz Mayalakkara, Director Investments, Emirates Investment Authority and AC Ventures (SEA Frontier Fund LLP).

The money will also be used to drive innovations based on start-up supercapacitors and aluminum fuel cells. The company plans to establish local cell production of these technologies under the niche category of the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) PLI scheme over the next few years, the company added.

Regarding continued investment in Log 9 Materials, Chinnu Senthilkumar, General Partner and CTO of Exfinity Venture Partners LLP, said: .. “

ARBL’s series A + round anchor participation and strategic partnership further examines Log9’s state-of-the-art technology solutions and their future commercial potential. ARBL’s decades of pioneering experience-new product launches, leadership in large-scale manufacturing, know-how, and more will give a big boost to Log9’s vision and long-term strategy, Senthilkumar added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/business/tech-startup-log-9-materials-raises-85-mn-in-funding-round-led-by-amara-raja-batteries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos