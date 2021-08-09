What to expect from Samsung’s August unpacking event





The next Galaxy Unpacked event is approaching 10am (Eastern Standard Time) / 7am (Eastern Standard Time) on August 11th, but thanks to a large number of leaks, we’ve already seen Samsung lined up. There may be.

Samsung will announce new additions to the high-end line of foldable Galaxy Z-fold and Z-flip phones. Based on the leak, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 appear to be an improvement over Samsung’s existing design with the latest specifications. The new Fold and Flip comes with new color options, and in the case of Flip, the outer screen and camera housing have been reworked.

Now that Samsung and Google have unveiled a smartwatch partnership with Wear OS 3, Samsung seems likely to launch two of the first smartwatches to do so as well. Leak seems to suggest that Samsung will unveil the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch Active 4. The company is also rumored to update its line of true wireless earphones with the Galaxy Bad 2.

Verge covers all of Samsung’s next foldable moves, but before the event, it gives a breakdown of what we know so far.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S Pen Stylus. Image: Evan Blass / Twitter (Tweet deleted)

Samsung confirmed in 2021 that there are no new notebooks, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be the latest flagship phone to access the previously exclusive stylus features of the notebook. Leak images from 91Mobiles and SamMobile suggest that you get an optional case to keep the Samsung SPen stylus when you’re not using the Fold.

Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 case. Image: 91mobiles

Samsung also confirmed that the stylus was bundled with the public, making the new Fold and Flip more durable, and that IPX8 water resistance rumors may support some of its claims. Otherwise, the new Fold feels like a more sophisticated version of the previous two models, offering three color options: green, black and silver, and a Snapdragon 888 processor. According to SamMobile, the phone has a 7.55-inch internal folding screen and a 6.23-inch external screen, both of which are rumored to be 120Hz high refresh rate displays.

As for cameras, prolific leaker Evan Blass is proposing to equip Fold with three 12-megapixel rear cameras, according to XDA-Developers. The outer selfie camera is expected to be 10 megapixels, while the inner selfie camera is rumored to be only 4 megapixels, but may be housed under the inner panel of Folds .. Samsung Display has been teasing working with underpanel cameras for laptops in the past, so the company could debut something similar to Fold 3.

Leaked rendering of the yellow Galaxy Z Flip 3. Image: Evan Blass / Twitter

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a new exterior design with a vertically stacked 12-megapixel rear camera and a larger 1.9-inch cover display for notifications and selfie camera shots. Leaked renderings from Evan Blass show that the device is available in at least four colors (light purple, light yellow, gray green, and black).

Redesigned front cover for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Image: WinFuture

The Flip 3’s internal screen is rumored to have the same 6.5-inch display size as the original Z Flip, but with a new 120Hz high refresh rate display. The internal drilling selfie camera is reportedly equipped with a 10-megapixel sensor. This may not be a dramatic internal change from the original Galaxy Z Flip, but the leaked rendering suggests that Samsung may have also shrunk the Flip 3 bezel.

According to SamMobile, like Samsung’s other flagship phones, Flip3 will have a Snapdragon 888, and Flip3 may have the same 8GB of RAM as the first Flip.

Rumored Galaxy Watch or Active 4.Image: Evan Blass / Twitter

Samsung will showcase at least two new smartwatches at the event on Wednesday. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is reported to feature a more traditional watch shape with a rotating bezel and sizes of 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is rumored to have two finishes, aluminum or stainless steel, both water resistant to a depth of up to 50 meters.

The more sophisticated and modern Galaxy Watch 4 (or Galaxy Watch 4 Active, not completely clear) is reported to come with two side buttons sized 40mm or 44mm. SamMobile suggests that you can further customize your watch band and choose between black, olive green, rose gold and silver watches.

Both watches are expected to run Samsung and Google’s new collaborative Wear OS 3. Little is known about it, but the leak definitely seems to indicate that it’s running on both Samsung’s new watches. Samsung also showed at Mobile World Congress earlier this year what the skinned One UI version of WearOS 3 would look like.

Leaked rendering of Galaxy Buds 2. Image: Evan Blass / Twitter

The next set of Samsung’s true wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2, doesn’t look very different from the original pair in terms of design. However, silicon eartips similar to Samsung included in the Galaxy Buds Pro may be useful, offered in new colors, and expected to improve noise reduction capabilities.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is rumored to be available in green (some renderings look like inside a pistachio), pink, black, and white. The new Buds 2 case seems to highlight some of the design elements of the Pixel Buds A series. The appearance is uniform and the interior is colored to match the bud itself.

It’s not clear what battery life the new Galaxy Buds 2 can achieve, but according to Federal Communications Commission filings discovered by XDA-Developers, the device’s charging case has a 500mAh battery and each earphone. Is equipped with a 60mAh battery.

