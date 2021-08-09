Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong is released on parole in South Korea





Seoul, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is a millionaire this week after spending 18 months in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal that triggered national protests and led to the expulsion of the country. Former president who paroles Lee Jae-yeong, a descendant of Samsung.

Lee’s announcement on Monday, with a 30-month sentence left, extends the history of generosity to large-scale white-collar crimes and convicted big-name incentives. After winning the 2017 by-elections, President Moon Jae-in vowed to curb the excess of South Korean family-owned conglomerates and end a cozy relationship with the government.

Lee has been imprisoned since January and runs the Samsung Group as Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

He bribed President Park Geun-hye and her close friend to gain government support for the 2015 merger between Samsung’s two affiliates, which strengthened his control over the corporate empire. Convicted.

Business leaders and key members of Moon’s government and ruling party have approved Lee’s early release in recent months because of Samsung’s important role in the national economy and the increasing challenges facing the global semiconductor market.

According to a recent poll, Koreans have been years away from the 2016 and 2017 anger rally and are in great favor of Lee’s release, offering smartphones, TVs and credit cards for people to use. It shows that Samsung has a deep influence in the countries where it does. The apartment they live in and the hospital they go to to be born or die.

Even if released on Friday, Lee, who is being tried for separate charges of stock manipulation and audit breaches related to the 2015 merger, still faces legal risk. In that case, Lee’s next court hearing will take place Thursday at the Seoul Central District Court.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye has decided to give Mr. Lee a parole, who will be released with about 800 other prisoners on Friday, as COVID-19 prolongs the “national economic situation and world economy.” He said it was based on “environmental” concerns. crisis. Moon’s office did not immediately comment on Lee’s release.

Lee, 53, was originally sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 for corruption, but the Seoul High Court ruled that his term was shortened to two and a half years, the sentence was suspended, and a major conviction was found. Was overturned and released 11 months after February 2018. Reduce the amount of his bribe.

The Supreme Court returned the case to the High Court in 2019 and ruled that Lee’s bribe amount was undervalued. Lee was sent back to prison in January this year after a retrial.

Samsung Electronics has shown no clear signs of business problems while Lee Seung-yuop visits executives to communicate decisions. The pandemic forced millions to stay home, causing a surge in demand for semiconductor chips, televisions and other products.

The company announced last month that its operating profit for the second quarter increased 54% year-on-year to 12.57 trillion won ($ 11 billion). This is due to two strengths: parts and finished products.

But there was also concern that Lee’s sentence slowed Samsung’s major investments when it needed to invest aggressively to stay competitive in semiconductors and other technologies.

Samsung remains dominant in the memory chips used to store information, but is increasingly lagging behind its rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the competition for high-tech chips designed to perform a wider range of functions. There is a view that it is taking.

Demand for advanced chips is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, driven by 5th generation (5G) wireless services, artificial intelligence and self-driving cars. Some analysts say Samsung will be more willing to pursue merger and acquisition transactions to acquire such technology and will be able to approve investments more easily once Lee is released. increase.

