Would you like to replace Microsoft Word with Google Docs?8 simple tips to help you get started





Microsoft Word may be the most well-known word processor, but Google’s cloud-based documentation is steadily surpassing Redmond’s venerable software among budget-conscious Internet users. Not only is it free, Google Docs offers seamless sharing options and can be accessed from any computer or mobile device with a web connection.

With Google’s success, Microsoft is now offering an internet-based version of the Office suite and a simplified, free version of Microsoft Word for the web. Also, Google Docs no longer offers unlimited storage for free, but 15GB is a lot of documentation. If you replaced Word with Google Docs, read some hidden tricks.

Find template

Don’t know where to start? Check the included template.Move the cursor to the plus icon at the bottom right and it will be displayed[テンプレートの選択]Click the icon to access it from the main document page. or,[ファイル]>[新規]>[既存のドキュメント内のテンプレートから]Click.

Templates are categorized by purpose and include formatted samples such as project suggestions, newsletters, some legal documents, job postings, resumes, school reports and more. Others will be available by installing certain add-ons.

Unlock offline editing

One problem with cloud-based services is access when you’re not connected to the internet, but Google Docs supports offline editing.[ファイル]>[オフラインで利用可能にする]You can go to to view and edit the latest version of the document when you are not connected. All changes are automatically synced when the connection is restored.[ファイル]>[オフラインで利用可能にする]You can go back to and disable it at any time.

View version history

I like to keep track of document changes, especially for documents that are used by multiple people. If someone accidentally deletes something or just changes their mind, they need to be able to go back in time. This is where Google’s version history comes in.

In the documentation[最後の編集はX日/時間前]Click the link[ファイル]>[バージョン履歴]>[バージョン履歴を表示]Open or use the shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Shift + H to see a list of logged changes by date and time. If multiple changes are made on the same day or in a short period of time, these versions will be grouped as subentries under one entry.

You can give the version a specific name for clarity. Click the switch in the upper right corner to view the version of the named document.

Create a table of contents

Table of contents with page numbers

For long documents that benefit some organizations[挿入]>[目次]Go to and select one of the two formats (with page number or blue link).

The document searches for the text styled as a heading and organizes it at the top of the page. You can use the link to jump to that section. How do you style it as a headline? Highlight the text[スタイル]Click on the box[見出し1],[見出し2],[見出し3]And so on. (or,[フォーマット]>[段落スタイル]Go to. )

If you want to create a heading after dropping the TOC box on the document, click the circular refresh icon next to the TOC for the changes to take effect. You can also view the table of contents in the side panel.

Google From Docs

Google Docs makes it easy to do research from a single window. If you need to search the web for Google Drive files or information, it’s in the lower right corner of the document[探索]Click the button (the button that looks like a box with a diamond).

This will open a new panel with a search bar where you can search the web or existing documents. The latter is labeled Cloud Search on Business Accounts at Work and Drive on Personal Accounts. In Workplace, hover over the entry and click the plus icon to add a link to the document or insert an image. To add a quote from a web search to a document, hover over the document and click the quote icon.

Share the link

Blue in the upper right to share the document[共有]Click the button and enter the recipient’s email address. To send a direct link to the document[リンクのコピー]Click to get a shareable link, but only those added to the share list can open it.

[共有]>[リンクを持っている人に変更]Click to change the permissions. This allows anyone who knows the URL to view the document, without having to enter a specific email address. Then specify whether those people are viewers, commenters, or editors. Change it to restricted for later lockdown.

Once all the decisions are done, go to this page[リンクをコピー]Click to get a shareable link.

Add a new font

Google Docs supports over 30 fonts in the Font dropdown toolbar, but even more fonts are hidden behind the scenes.Click on the font menu and at the top[その他のフォント]Choose. This will open a menu of other fonts that you need to add to your document before you can use it.

[表示：すべてのフォント]Click on the menu[表示]Select to preview the font. Click a font to add it to the list of active fonts under MyFonts.[OK]Click to save the new font to the active list.

Insert special characters

There are several ways to enter special characters in Google Docs.[挿入]Open> Database special characters full of insertable objects such as symbols, pictograms, punctuation marks, characters, accents that cannot be easily created with a standard keyboard. You know what you need, but don’t know what it’s called? Draw it and Google Docs will provide the results.

An easy way to do this is[置換]Is to use the menu. In this menu, you can enter one item and another item will appear in Google Docs.[ツール]>[設定]>[置換]If you go to, just as you would write (c) to create the © symbol.[置換]Add characters to the column[With]Can be replaced with a column character.

The only downside is that you can’t select special characters directly on the replace screen, but at least you can add and copy special characters to your document. For example, if you want to easily create Ĉ, you can write “c ^” to create a replacement that changes to the required character.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/best-google-docs-tips The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos