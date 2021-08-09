Introduce automation to your marketing flow using Google Apps scripts





Automation is the Holy Grail of Marketing. However, with so many automation techniques available, it can be a daunting task for marketers to figure out where to start.

One place marketers experiment with is to use apps scripts, which are a set of JSON-like JavaScript-based instructions in your data. Apps Script is typically used in digital advertising, so you can imagine two platforms that use them. Bing and Google guess.

Google Apps Scripts provide a way to automate the movement of data between Google properties, allowing marketers to automate repetitive tasks. Google first introduced Apps Script in 2009, and developers have written many scripts since then. As a result, marketers need to understand JavaScript, but modifying scripts to link to specific features of Google properties is not as extensive as developing an app or website. Many of these scripts link to Google Sheets, but there are others. For example, there are scripts for the Google Analytics Management API and the Report API. These APIs allow you to run reports on a subset of metrics and save them in Google Sheets.

Overview of Google Apps Script Editor

To create Google Apps Script, you need access to the Google App Script Editor, an integrated development environment (IDE). The IDE acts as a sandbox. This is a dedicated environment for easy modifications and exploration of features. Online programming editors like CodePen have made this arrangement popular.

When I write the script, I use JavaScript functions. Developers typically write code, such as creating variables, but in this case they are provided with a template that modifies the variables based on their ability to automate.

Start by signing in to your Google account. Doing so will allow the script editor to recognize your account. Open the script editor (script.google.com) in your browser[ダッシュボードの表示]Click.At the top left of the screen[新しいプロジェクト]Click the button. What you do is that it will take you to the editor. You can rename the project and save it in the editor screen here.

Google Apps Script Editor provides controls to assist you in script development. In addition to the main editor itself, there are three user interface menus. One of the menus on the left side of the screen is a column menu for accessing IDE features. You can access an overview of saved project scripts, triggers to set alerts, and extensions that connect to other services.

Get started with Apps scripts and script file types

The main editor occupies most of the screen. Now create the script. The editor provides a default generic function script, but you can remove this code and paste it into your code template.

Above the editor is a menu with buttons for testing templates. You can run and debug. Whether you’re starting from scratch or matching a previously deployed script, there’s a button to deploy the script. You can also test specific features and identify errors from the execution log displayed at the bottom of the screen.

The editor can also create stand-alone scripts that are only used on the Google platform. Marketers can deploy these scripts as web apps. This is useful if your script connects to another platform.

Use the service if you want to include data from other applications. The service is an API connection to other Google platforms. You can select the analysis API here, but there are other APIs such as Big Query, Google Calendar, Google Docs, and Google AdSense. The APIs for these services must be enabled before they can be used within Google Apps Script. Metrics in Google Analytics are treated as variables. For example, you can use the Google Analytics visitor metric within a variable using the GA: visits setting.

There is also a library. Libraries are extensions that are very similar to the packages used in R programming. The library collects existing Google Apps Scripts in one place and reuses them in new script development. Marketers can search the library and find specific assets by script ID.

Finally, the left column menu contains a file menu for storing different types of scripts. There are three formats to choose from. The main one is the standard JavaScript file format. You can also save the template as a library or service. This means that you can create custom templates for specific applications.

How to get the most out of Google Apps scripts

Google Apps Scripts can connect to over 30 built-in services for interacting with user data, other Google systems, and external systems. To revolutionize your automation goals, it’s a good idea to review the documentation associated with your API to understand which parameters are being pulled. You should also check out the Apps Script Developer Guide to get some ideas about what to report in Google Scripts.

A good opportunity to add Google Apps Scripts is when you’re doing a code review on automation to support your campaign. Determine if the code is sufficient for your purpose. Is the API you are using secure? Has the data delivered by the API been validated? By asking these questions, the captured data will not avoid data compliance concerns or create unnecessary technical debt.

Overall, Google Apps Scripts provides marketers with a great entry point for managing automation without the need for advanced developer skills. This is a great way for marketers to get used to JavaScript through the lens of Google Apps Script.

Pierre DeBois is the founder of Zimana, a digital analytics consultancy for small businesses. He reviews data from web analytics and social media dashboard solutions and provides recommendations and web development actions to improve marketing strategies and business profitability.

