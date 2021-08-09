Destiny 2 season start and end dates are all here





Like Destiny 2, the seasons change in real life. Bungy’s fictional space wizard and alien visitor’s universe.

Every season, every few months, new stories, new seasonal activities, new weapons, and new armor are brought to you. Some seasons also include new or remastered raids, such as the Destiny 1 Vault of Glass added in Season 14. There are also season artifacts, new eververse gear and more.

Image via bungee

Most importantly, each season tells a story that advances Destiny 2’s overall plot in an interesting way, even though it may not seem like it at first. Old and new characters will be introduced, alliances will be formed, and new enemies will be revealed.

The Destiny 2 season tends to last as long as three out of four months, but some may last even longer due to delays and the COVID-19 pandemic. In any case, Bungie’s FPS RPG franchise always has something to look forward to.

Here’s a list of each Destiny 2 season and its start and end dates.

Season Start Date End Date Season 1: Red War September. December 6, 2017 May 5, 2017 Season 2: The Curse of Osiris December May 5, 2017 May 8, 2018 Season 3: Warmind May 8, 2018 September April 4, 2018 Day Season 4: Outlaw season September. December 4, 2018 April 4, 2018 Season 5: Forge Dec season. March 4, 2018 May 5, 2019 Season 6: Drifter Mar’s season. June 5, 2019 June 4, 2019 Season 7: Season of glitz June 4, 2019 September 30, 2019 Season 8: Season of Undying Oct. December 1, 2019 October 10, 2019 Season 9: Dawn Season December 10, 2019 March 10, 2020 September 9, 2020 Season 10: Worthy Mar season. June 10, 2020 June 9, 2020 Season 11: Season of arrival November 9, 2020 November 10, 2020 Season 12: Hunt season November. February 10, 2020 September 9, 2021 Season 13: Selected February season. May 9, 2021 May 11, 2021 Season 14: Splicer Season May 11, 2021 August. 2021 24th Season 15 😕 August 2021 24th?

