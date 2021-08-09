HIMSS21 Technology News: Salesforce Health Cloud Innovation.Activate telemedicine scheduling





Salesforce, an IT vendor, is deploying new healthcare tools designed to enable healthcare and life sciences organizations to meet with patients, members, and customers and deliver the right care at the right time, from anywhere.

According to the company, these new tools provide stronger relationships between healthcare and life sciences organizations from anywhere, and by leveraging these innovations, organizations streamline operations and ultimately more. You can promote good health outcomes.

In addition to the services already available to support access to care, scheduling and assessment, engaging patients and members, coordinating care, and patient services, Salesforce is rolling out:

Health Cloud remote patient exception monitoring. This allows data and insights from connected devices to be displayed directly within a single dashboard, allowing providers and care coordinators to create personalized connections with patients without having to step into the provider’s office. , You will be able to better monitor your health. .. Intelligent schedule management for Health Cloud. This allows you to maximize schedule efficiency and reduce no-shows, administrative costs, and time spent talking to the scheduler by suggesting the right appointments to patients at the right time, whether at home or in the office. Health Cloud Dosing Management. This helps healthcare systems, pharmacies, small clinics, retailers, etc. manage their dosing lists, regardless of where care is accessed.

“For years, healthcare systems have struggled to keep up with the innovations seen in other industries, but pandemics are accelerating digital transformation and keeping healthcare systems digitally first and patient-focused. We were forced to provide our solutions, ”said Kevin Riley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Salesforce.

“These new cares that can innovate from anywhere will continue this digital transformation in health care, enabling providers, payers, care coordinators and pharmaceutical companies to deliver care to patients wherever they are,” he said. I added.

Salesforce is located at HIMSS21 booth 2216.

Vivify Health remote care enhancements

On the other side of virtual care, Vivify Health, the developer of the connected care platform for remote patient care, has announced two new enhancements to the remote care platform.

The Vivify platform has the following features:

Automates current procedural terminology (CPT) codes for Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Principal Care Management (PCM). It can be integrated with Epic’s EHR. Allows providers to schedule video visits.

In the new version, Vivify’s remote care platform will significantly improve interoperability with EHRs, medical devices and other systems, the company said.

In the past, telemedicine reimbursement was often limited by the site of origin and geographic location. RPM was not considered a telemedicine service and did not face these limitations. However, during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the Medicare Medicare Service Center (CMS) made significant changes to its telemedicine and RPM billing and reimbursement policies, which are complex and difficult to understand for some providers.

The groups of automated telemedicine and RPM CPT codes are:

CCM code for two or more conditions. Remote physiological monitoring code. The main care management code for a single chronic condition. Virtual check-in by a medical professional. Transitional care management and behavioral health code. Consolidation of consent for all services. Monthly telemedicine ESRD-related dialysis clinical evaluation. Opioids and substance use disorders.

Eric Rock, Founder and CEO of Vivify Health, said: “Our enhancements will enable providers to take advantage of the rewarding redemption opportunities offered by CMS.”

Vivify combines virtual visits, remote care, and chronic care management for both physical and mental health. This platform was designed to assist patients in need of pre- and post-discharge assistance. Patients can talk to living people with the touch of a button on the tablet.

Another new product enhancement allows clinicians to schedule video visits in addition to their existing on-demand “now” visits. Clinicians can schedule or make “now” on-demand calls.

Vivify Health is located at HIMSS21 booth 4217.

