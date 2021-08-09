Microsoft brings xCloud to Windows PC with Xbox app





Microsoft is rolling out xCloud to Windows PCs today through the Xbox app. Xbox Insiders will be able to access the new and updated Xbox app that incorporates Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud). Just as xCloud works over the web, accessing Xbox games from Windows 10 requires a compatible controller connected via Bluetooth or USB. PC.

The updated Xbox app includes a new cloud gaming section that gives you access to all the same games available on xCloud on the web. We also have some easy-to-access information about controller and network status, social features to stay connected with friends, and the ability to invite people playing in the cloud without installing the game to get you started. Added new features. Jason Beaumont, Partner Director of Xbox Experience, says join the game.

XCloud in the new Xbox app for Windows 10.

Xbox Insider testers will be able to access the new Xbox apps in 22 countries by signing up for the Windows Gaming preview of the Xbox Insider Hub app. Cloud gaming will be available in the Game Pass section of the app, allowing you to resume Xbox games started on the console or in the cloud.

The new Xbox app also includes the ability to stream games from your local Xbox, so you can turn the console on and off and play games streamed from your Xbox.

Even if you’re not an Xbox tester, you can access xCloud from http://xbox.com/play. Microsoft may provide this complete experience for Xbox apps on Windows in the coming months.

