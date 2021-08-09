Google’s Material You design language allows for a more personalized interface





Google is adding a colorful “new feature set” to its digital interface to allow users to further personalize their visuals on their mobile or tablet screens.

The Material You system is an updated version of Google’s Material Design language, which technology giants have applied to their user interfaces since 2014.

Google’s Material You system has evolved from the current Material Design language

The new design system will be available on all devices running Android 12 and will be released this fall, including Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Material Maintains the unique visual look of Material Design, which prioritizes simplicity and whitespace, but adds a personal touch.

This system allows users to add personal photos and custom color palettes to the screens of their Android devices.

“Material You is a new feature set that makes our design language Material Design personal, accessible, lively and adaptable,” Google Design Manager Philip Battin told Dezeen. rice field.

Google’s design guidelines spell out the end of skeuomorphism

Material users can tailor the screen to their individual needs and preferences, and adjust the block shape of the interface to suit their preferences.

Users can control the contrast, size, and line width of the icon, as well as add personal images and create their own color palette.

A set of block icons can be adjusted in size, line width and contrast

“We are always taking a more seasonal approach to colors inspired by the culture and things that surround us,” said Battin. “We complete this color story by using MaterialYou to approach the design of the interface in exactly the same way.”

“By combining this color research with Google’s knowledge of interaction design and engineering, we’ve been able to adjust every app, not just Google, to each individual’s own material palette in real time,” he adds. I did.

Users will be able to adjust the size and layout of app icons and other visual features

Battin also explained why personalization is an important aspect of Material You.

“We in the tech industry tend to forget the emotional side of design,” he said. “Over the past year, we’ve spent a lot of time looking at the screen and a lot of time rethinking how the experience should feel. We’re a little more happy with them. Deserves to be gained. Our personality to express a little more. “

“We realized that the design was personal. To do that, we needed to give people who use our products control over the co-creation of that experience. “Battin added.

Google intends to bring more “joy” and “individuality” to device users.

Battin is a Danish designer and current head of Google Seed Studio, providing creative direction for the company’s entire product offering.

Google recently opened its first physical retail space in New York to create an AI-enabled video conferencing kit for optimized virtual conferencing.

The image is courtesy of Google.

