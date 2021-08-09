NBC Sports has launched a new division to drive sports innovation





Stamford, Connecticut NBC Sports Digital & Consumer Businesses Division promotes innovation in sports technology for youth, recreational sports, golf, sports betting, games and emerging media.

The move will integrate SportsEngine, GolfNow and NBC Sports Enterprises under an integrated brand with a portfolio of gaming, betting and content products to enhance innovation and provide a better, more intuitive sports experience. The company said.

Will McIntosh, Executive VP of NBC Sports Next, described the new “NBC Sports Next” brand as “a place where sports and technology intersect to provide the ultimate immersive experience for all our customers.”

“NBC Sports never hesitates to be a leader at the crossroads of sports and technology,” says Macintosh. “We are proud to bring our top products and teams together in one integrated brand. It serves as a permanent hub for opportunities across applications and technology. Where sports and technology evolve. Everywhere, partners and customers can trust NBC Sports Next to be there. “

NBC Sports Next focuses on youth and recreational sports, the field of golf, and growing markets for sports betting, gaming and emerging media.

The company states that NBC Sports Next has three groups.

Youth & Recreational Sports consists of technology platforms such as SportsEngine, GoMotion, TourneyMachine and TeamUnify, where youth and recreation space athletes, parents, coaches and team managers manage the organization, collect payments and share schedules. And you can connect with other family members. Find programs to participate in, properly select and train coaches to keep children safe.

The second group, Golf, blends the team behind products and services such as GolfNow, TeeOff, and GolfPass.

The third group, Betting, Gaming & Emerging Media, includes sports betting, forecasting, and gaming resources for sports and video game enthusiasts, including NBC Sports EDGE (formerly Rotoworld) NBC Sports Predictor and NBC Sports Audio.

