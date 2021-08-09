Is Googles Mother Company, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) a good investment option?





The investment management firm RiverPark Funds issued an investor letter for the RiverPark Large Growth Fund in the second quarter of 2021. You can download a copy of it here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund returned 13.1% in the second quarter of 2021, but its benchmark, the S & P 500 Total Return Index (S & P), rose 8.5% to the Russell 1000 Growth Total Return Index (RLG). Returned 11.9%. Meanwhile, the Russell 1000 Value Total Return Index returned 5.2%. To see the top bets in 2021, you can see the top 5 holdings of the fund.

In a second quarter 2021 investor letter from RiverPark Funds, the fund referred to Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and discussed its stance on the company. Alphabet Inc. is a multinational conglomerate based in Mountain View, California, with a market capitalization of $ 1.8 trillion. GOOG has generated 56.44% revenue since the beginning of the year and extended its 12-month revenue to 83.39%. On August 6, 2021, the share price closed at $ 2,740.72 per share.

RiverPark Funds is an investor letter for the second quarter of 2021 from Alphabet Inc. Is stated as follows.

“Internet service leader Alphabet was the next top contributor as it reported accelerated revenue growth and significant operating expense leverage. The company saw a 34% increase in first-quarter revenue (No. 1). Increased from 24% in 4 quarters), showing strong growth across the segment. Advertising) increased 34%, Google Cloud increased 46%, other bets increased 47%. Operating revenue increased 106%. Increased to $ 16 billion, operating revenue increased by 1,100 bps to 30%, the highest level in nine years, EPS increased by 166%. Up to $ 26.29, $ 10 more than Street expected. is.

We continue to see Alphabet as one of the most lucrative long-term growth franchises, and we find the company’s reputation attractive (22 times the 2022 EPS estimate, with other bets and highs. Includes lower revenue due to losses in the growing cloud segment).

Google

Based on our calculations, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is ranked 6th on the list of the 30 most popular hedge funds. GOOG was included in the 159 hedge fund portfolio at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 157 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) has achieved a 14.26% return in the last three months.

