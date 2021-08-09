Apple surveys 12-inch MacBook users about size, features, etc.





Apple has sent a survey to some owners of the 2015 12-inch MacBook, which is currently discontinued, to hear their opinions on laptop sizes, feature sets, and more.

In 2015, Apple introduced the 12-inch MacBook as an ultra-lightweight, thin laptop for customers who need an ultra-portable notebook. The 12-inch MacBook was the first Mac to have a fanless design, an Intel processor, and a butterfly keyboard. Laptops started at $ 1299.

The 12-inch form factor was quite popular because customers enjoyed its thin and light design. Apple updated the MacBook in 2016 and 2017, but was discontinued in 2019 with the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air with Retina Display.

The survey sent to some customers of the 12-inch MacBook was fairly common. It consisted of simple questions asking customers for their laptop size, features, and what to change about their laptop.

Apple regularly sends surveys to its customers, and last week it sent surveys to its current iPad mini customers. Given that the 12-inch MacBook has been discontinued, it’s unlikely that Apple will reintroduce it into its lineup.

Given the research, Apple may be beginning to recognize the market that exists in ultra-thin portable laptops, and may be considering working with Mac notebooks that match the demographics of that market. I have. Alternatively, Apple may feel that the 12-inch MacBook isn’t needed given the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro products with the addition of Magic Keyboard accessories.

According to last year’s report, the updated 12-inch MacBook will be one of the first Mac laptops with an Apple silicon chip. That didn’t happen, and Apple instead updated the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Zollotech

