Crate & Barrel, Google Nest, OtterBox, etc.





For many, August is the last month of summer and the beginning of the school year. In other words, shopping for the new semester may come to mind. Children always need equipment such as pencils and notebooks, but this year they may also need special products to keep them safe during a pandemic, from KN95 face masks to neck gaiters. If you or your child are wearing glasses and need a mask for school or office, an ophthalmologist will suggest looking for a specially designed option to prevent fogging. Other brands offer home-based options that can be purchased online if you are concerned about access to the Covid test as cases grow across the country.

In Shopping News, Amazon Launchpad, a platform that provides expertise and support for new brands, entrepreneurs and start-ups, launched its first Innovation Month in August of this year. This month, we’re hosting a contest to recognize the winners of the Innovation Grant Program and let customers vote for their favorite brands. Winning brands will be selected as Innovators of the Year and will receive up to $ 100,000 in prize money. Customers can vote online until August 20th, and those who vote will be given the chance to participate in the sweepstakes and win a prize package that includes the products of the grant winners.

In addition, Saucony has partnered with children’s hospitals across the country to raise funds for them through the latest Run for Good Children Program. The brand has worked with Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, Boston Children’s Hospital, Thick Children’s Hospital in Toronto, and New Orleans Children’s Hospital, and hospital patients will find shoes that Saucony designers will release over the next few months. We helped create apparel. Shoppers can buy merchandise online and 20% of all sales from the program collection will be donated to a hospital or designated charity, for a total donation of at least $ 200,000.

In addition to recent shopping news, we’ve compiled a new and noteworthy launch from shopping leaders’ favorite brands and other brands you’ll want to know about.

Google’s new cameras and doorbells are designed for greater installation flexibility and offer a battery-free option that can be wired as needed. The launch works on devices across Google’s ecosystem, and the new camera is fully integrated with the Google Home app. Google Nest Cam is Google’s first outdoor / indoor battery-powered camera, and Google Nest Doorbell is the first battery-powered doorbell. Both products can be pre-ordered. The Google Nest Cam with floodlights, the first floodlight camera Google connected to, and the second-generation Google NestCam, which the brand claims to be the most affordable NestCam ever, are coming soon.

This new running shoe has two layers of Helion-rich CloudTec cushions to support your foot, fit your forefoot and improve heel hold. Designed with a star racing system and rubber grips on the outsole, it provides traction. According to the brand, about 75% of the polyester used in the shoe upper construction is also recycled. Available in men’s sizes 7-14 white / black and lake / flare, and women’s sizes 5-11 marina / magnet and rose / red.

TRX Bandit is a set of removable handles that can be snapped onto any resistance band to provide a comfortable grip while exercising. They are an alternative to holding the resistance band itself. This states that the brand can be slippery. It also gives you more control so you can focus on the form during your workout. TRX Bandit is designed to be easy to carry and carry around. TRX Bandit can be purchased in packs with two handles. Alternatively, the brand sells a TRX Bandit kit that includes two handles, two blue TRX strength bands and two green TRX strength bands.

OtterBox and Lifeproof have released new cases for 1st and 2nd generation AirPods, and AirPods Pro. The case is available in multiple colors and is compatible with wireless charging. In addition, it comes with a carabiner so you can clip it to your trousers or purse. You can use the AirPods button to see the charging status light through the case.

Designed with polycarbonate and synthetic rubber, this case has a soft feel and a non-slip base. The brand claims to offer 360 degree drop and scratch protection and is available in four colors: Black Tuffy, Sweet Tooth Purple, Freezepop Blue and Ultra Zest Gray.

Lifeproof eco-friendly case for AirPods

Made from 75% marine-based recycled plastic, this case is available in four colors: pavement (black / gray), down under (green / orange), neptune (blue / green) and sea artin (purple / green). receive. When you register your case online, LifeProof will donate $ 1 to your nonprofit partner of your choice.

The Tevas Revive 94 Mid shoes are the first products the brand has released from the Archive Revival Collection. The shoes are inspired by the vintage Teva sandal hikers first introduced in 1994. Featuring a REPREVE recycled strap, a brand new Memory Foam MAX-COMF insole, a spider rubber outsole for traction, and a stretchy neoprene-like collar. It can be easily attached and detached. Available in black / tan and black, sizes range from women’s 4.5 / men’s 6 to women’s 14 / men’s 15.5.

RAYCON has updated their Bluetooth-enabled Everyday earphones. It states that the brand is one of the best-selling products. New features include a sound profile with added pure, balanced bass and recognition, and 32 hours of battery life compared to the previous 24. The earphones come with a gel tip that you can tap or hold to control volume, song selection, and calls. Also, use a virtual assistant like Siri. Earphones are available in five colors: carbon black, electric blue, flare red, rose gold and frost white.

Go with the Flow High Rise Leakproof Legging, part of Knixs’ recent collection of active wear, absorbs up to three glasses of blood, urine and sweat when worn with a tampon or menstrual cup, providing a backup against menstrual leaks. It is designed to function as. Built with smart compression HiTouch fabric technology, it supports the thighs, gluteal muscles and calves. Available in sizes from XS to XXXXL, the leggings also have a very wide band to prevent them from rolling down during your workout. Knix also offers Go with the Flow High Rise Leakproof Short.

Crate & Barrels’ new collection builds on consumer insights and autumn kitchen trends that retailers have independently collected, such as spending more on gifts as they begin to meet their loved ones again. Products in the collection include Milkshake’s Crate & Barrels’ new KitchenAid Espresso Suite. This was inspired by the growing interest of people in making coffee while working from home. The collection also includes a dedicated all-clad HA1 curated cookware and a limited edition KitchenAid Light & Shadow Mixer collection.

The Girlfriend Collective launched its first limited collection of men’s styles after saying it had received several requests to expand its offerings. Items such as shirts and shorts are all available in different colors and come in sizes from XXXS to 6XL. Many items, such as windbreakers, legs, half-zip fleeces, and puff vests, are made from recycled plastic bottles. Others such as joggers, hoodies and crew necks are designed from scrap recycled fabrics. The collection also includes socks of various lengths, some of which can be recycled with the Girlfriend Collective’s ReGirlfriend program once worn.

Beachwavers’ new blow dryer and flat iron are the brand’s latest hair tools. The blow dryer features a removable nozzle attachment that provides a focused air flow to eliminate crimps and an adjustable scroll that allows you to customize the speed and temperature for your hair type. It weighs 1 pound and is easy to carry. It also uses ion technology to reduce static electricity and make hair shiny and smooth. The flat iron is made of a tourmaline ceramic plate and a digital temperature clock adjusted between 265 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It also shuts off when not in use and has dual voltage.

The brand’s first Nixplays new 10.1-inch photo frame features touchscreen navigation instead of remote access. It boasts an HD screen resolution of 1280x800p and can be controlled via Wi-Fi, Google Photos, Amazon Alexa and the Nixplay app. You can also upload photos from Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram from the Nixplays website. The smart frame automatically turns on and off when it detects motion. You can use it independently in portrait or landscape mode using the included stand, or hang it on the wall using the branded wall mounting system.

Touchland has redesigned the Power Mist Hand Sanitizer, rebuilding existing scents and adding new scents to the current 13-piece collection. The brand has partnered with fragrance house Jibodan to create new scents such as blue sandalwood, velvet peach, apple licious, lemon lime splits and rainwater. Each container of hand sanitizer contains a 1 ounce spray, each providing 500 splits. Touchlands hand sanitizers also contain 70% ethyl alcohol, which meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for using alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing 60% ethyl alcohol. ..

Formerly known as Booch Pop, Health-Ade has re-prescribed and re-launched a soda beverage now known as Pop. It has flavors such as pomegranate berry, lemon lime and ginger fizz, and is made from cold pressed juice and organic ingredients. Soda is a shelf-stable food that is sweetened with natural ingredients such as organic sugar cane and monk fruits. It also contains plant-based probiotics and antioxidants. Flavors can be purchased individually or as a variety pack.

