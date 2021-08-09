NBC Sports introduces a team newly integrated with NBC Sports Next Division to drive sports innovation





“NBC Sports Next is the intersection of sports and technology, providing the ultimate immersive experience for all our customers.”-NBC Sports Next, Executive Vice President Will McIntosh

Stamford, Connecticut, August 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / -NBCUniversal Media, NBC Sports’ Digital & Consumer Business Unit, part of LLC, is today newly integrated under the brand NBC SportsNext for integration and streamlining. Announced the launch of the team. The three new name groups: Youth & Recreation Sports, Golf, Betting, Games & Emerging Media.

“NBC Sports never hesitated to be a leader at the crossroads of sports and technology. Top products and teams under one integrated brand that acts as a permanent hub for opportunities across applications and technology. We are proud to put together, ”said Will McIntosh, Executive Vice President of NBC Sports Next. “Wherever sports and technology evolve, our partners and customers can trust NBC Sports Next to be there.”

The fresh NBC Sports Next brand is directly linked to its mission to reach passionate sports enthusiasts around the world, make big events bigger and innovate to make sports better. It reflects the department’s ability to extend and leverage NBCUniversal’s powerful platform for accessibility and availability through its apps and digital products.

Jody Vogelaar, Chief Customer Officer of NBC Sports Next, said: “We were driven to create a name that reflected our ability to go where sports and technology evolved. This brand transformation and unique position within the media industry led to NBC in the sports and entertainment space. SportsNext’s portfolio of mobile and digital applications offers an unmatched experience for partners, advertisers, customers, athletes and fans. “

NBC Sports Next integrates two market leaders, Sports Engine and Golf Now, and NBC Sports Enterprises, a fast-growing portfolio of gaming, betting and content products, under an integrated brand to enhance innovation and better. It also provides a more intuitive sports experience. The NBC Sports Next app improves the way you manage and engage your customers’ passions in the growing markets of youth and recreational sports, golf, sports betting, games and emerging media through best-in-class features and features. In addition, the integration of features in these areas will provide significant value to partners seeking to connect with viewers throughout the NBC SportsNext portfolio.

The story continues

Integrated under one subdivision of NBC Sports, NBC Sports Next has three groups that define how teams build partnerships and reach target markets.

Youth & Recreational Sports consists of technology platforms such as SportsEngine, GoMotion, TourneyMachine and TeamUnify, where youth and recreation space athletes, parents, coaches and team managers manage the organization, collect payments and share schedules. And you can connect with other family members. Find programs to participate in, properly select and train coaches to keep children safe.

Golf combines products and services such as GolfNow, TeeOff, and GolfPass with the team behind the service to better connect golfers and golf facilities around the world through innovative technologies and services that create the best golf experience.

Betting, Gaming & Emerging Media includes sports betting, forecasting, and gaming resources for sports and video game enthusiasts. NBC Sports EDGE (formerly Rotoworld) NBC Sports Predictor and NBC Sports Audio feature sports news, analytics, fantasy sports and premium content to immerse sports enthusiasts in a whole new way.

About NBC Sports Next NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and is home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within the three groups of Youth & Creative Sports, Golf, Betting and Gaming & Emerging Media. Known for its innovations in sports technology products, NBC Sports Next has more than 25 players, coaches, athletes, sports managers and fans in 40 countries, including SportsEngine, youth sports clubs, leagues and team management platforms. We provide sports solution products. GolfNow is a leading online teatime marketplace and provider of golf course management technology and services. GolfPass is the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers with exclusive content, teatime credits, coaching, tips and other perks. TeamUnify, swimming team management service. GoMotion, sports and fitness business software solutions. And NBC Sports Edge (formerly Rotoworld) is the leading platform for fantasy sports information and betting-focused tools. NBC Sports Next is backed by a mission to innovate, create bigger-than-life events, connect with sports fans through technology, and deliver the ultimate immersive experience.

Cision

View original content for downloading multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nbc-sports-introduces-nbc-sports-next-division-and-a-newly-combined- team-to-drive-sports -tech-innovation-301351281.html

Source SportsEngine, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nbc-sports-introduces-nbc-sports-170300746.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos