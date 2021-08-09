Bianchi releases Impulso Pro gravel bike tuned for racing





Bianchi has chosen to pave the way for a whole different path with its new gravel bike. While many brands have strengthened and added mounts, Bianchi aims to tout the Impulso Pro as a gravel race bike, to ride hard and fast.

Gravel bikes will only continue to be an established category, so you can expect to see more differences and increased specificity between the bikes released.

Gravel is not only present in the spectrum with smooth, tightly packed soil on one end and large rocks and roots on the other end, but also very different approaches and rides to these terrains. increase.

The Impulso Pro is inserted into the Bianchis gravel range between the rugged Arcadex with thick tubing and the more durable Impulso with an aluminum frame.

The alleged frame weight of 1,100g is impressive for a gravel bike, but no details are given as to what size it refers to. However, geometry is the clearest explanation of racing intent.

(Image credit: Bianchi)

Geometry

The 54 cm Impulso Pro stack is 554 mm, 1 mm lower than the Cervélo Áspero gravel bike, which is also race-focused. On the other hand, the Bianchis Arcadex comes with a whopping 595mm, so this is really a step change.

The head angle is at 71.5 °. It’s been scooped up a bit more than some gravel bikes 72 ° north, but it’s still not uncommon. But at the same time, it’s not exactly super-progressive. Other brands have raised things to about 70 °, like the BMC with URS gravel bikes. This seems to be the right balance for modern racing gravel bikes.

Like the Canyon Grizzle, most gravel bikes have a chainstay at the 435mm mark, but the Impulso Pro keeps the rear end fairly tight at 425mm. This is actually still consistent with Arcadex, but the aluminum Impulseos stretches to 440mm and is used to tour the area of ​​the bike.

(Image credit: Bianchi)

spec

With 700x37c WTB Riddler Comp tires, Impulso aims to ride smoother, hard-packed gravel roads than rocky routes. However, with a maximum width clearance of 700x38c, there really isn’t any headroom to make it any wider.

Even on a race-focused gravel bike, the 38c is really pretty narrow. The Cervélo Áspero fits 700x42c or 49mm at 650b, while Schwalbes’ flagship gravel racing tires are only 40mm wide.

The maximum clearance of the 38c is close to what you would expect from the latest endurance road bikes that come with Trek Domane, making it very comfortable to wear mudguards on 32mm tires.

(Image credit: Bianchi)

The spec groupset is the Shimanos GRX600 series with a 40-tooth chainring and an 11-42-tooth cassette. This provides the lowest range available from the stock Shimano 1×11 setup and usually criticizes this as being the high side of the gravel bike.

But given that this bike is designed to ride hard and fast on the surface of the hardpack, that’s enough. Given the lack of mounts, there are no mounts on the underside of the fork legs, top tube, or even the down tube, so Impulso Pro actually wants to load and go on long-distance trips. Is not …

The wheels consist of a Velomann Disc 700c rim with an internal width of 21mm and J-bend spokes mounted on a set of 32-hole RX-300 formula hubs with a 6-bolt disc rotor.

This GRX600 1×11 build costs £ 3,400 and is available in two colors: a two-tone green called “Sage Escape” or a similar take in the classic Celeste. Available in 6 sizes: 48, 50, 52, 54, 56 and 58 cm.

